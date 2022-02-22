miss-alabama-zoe-sozo-bethel-dies-after-undisclosed-accident

The world is mourning the tragic recent death of Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Sozo Bethel.

The 20-year-old beauty queen passed away on Friday in Miami, Florida after sustaining major head injuries from an unknown accident. The accident took place on Thursday, February 10. However, according to parents, the doctors informed her parents of the damage to their daughter’s head could not be repaired and they didn’t have much time left with her.

Her parents confirmed she never came out of her coma and her death on Wednesday via Zoe Sozo’s Instagram. The parents wrote a long meaningful passage praising their late daughter.

On Sunday, the parents shared a second post on the late Miss Alabama’s social media. Part of their caption reads, “On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30 AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries.”

Zoe Bethel’s parents also included a message for those who’d like to assist them with medical and funeral costs. “For those who would like to show additional support, you may click on the link above. This support will help cover medical and burial arrangement costs for Zoe.”

Currently, the parent’s GoFundMe has raised thousands of dollars to assist the struggling family.

The late Miss Alabama’s former colleagues, friends, and admirers have stormed social media to mourn the beautiful model’s death. Supporter Brandon Tatum also spoke kind words about the late model on his Instagram. “I’m shocked and saddened by the death of such a wonderful young lady.”

At Outsider, we offer our deepest condolences to families and friends of the late Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel’s friends and family.

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Continues to be Remembered

Rest in peace Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel. This is the second beauty pageant-related death to shock the world in the past month.

On January 30, 30-year-old former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst took her own life. Tragically, she jumped from the window on the 29th floor of her Midtown Manhattan apartment. However, her mother revealed that before her daughter’s death, Kryst spend much time battling depression.

On Friday, friends, and family also gathered at a church in Charlotte, North Carolina to celebrate Kryst’s life at her memorial service.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the late model’s mother, April Simpkins, also said her daughter was “unapologetically herself.”

“Cheslie throughout her life sowed many seeds through her work, her philanthropy, her advocacy, and most importantly, her genuine care for others. I know those seeds will continue to bear fruit for many years, Simpkins said. “I’m going to miss all of her and the living example of a pure heart. I’m going to miss that the most.”