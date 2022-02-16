‘Mission Impossible’ Is Starting to Sound More Impossible Due to Ballooning Budget

We are more than used to Tom Cruise completing some very awesome seemingly impossible missions on none other than “Mission: Impossible.” It seems as though the actor has finally found what may be a no-go mission — creating a releasing the seventh movie in the longtime franchise series.

As it turns out, Tom Cruise is now allegedly in crisis talks due to the movie running way over budget.

It makes sense given what the cast and crew have had to go through to film the movie in the first place. Cruise wanted the movie to contain the same outlandish and outstanding stunts all the others have had. The only problem is that this movie was filmed in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic.

So, it was already an expensive movie to make, but then you have to add on costs related to delays or other extra costs. Daily Mail states that Tom Cruise is meeting with the “Mission: Impossible” bosses, executives from Skydance and Paramount, regarding the insane price of the film.

The film’s budget is close to $300 million. This is about $100 million more than the last movie, which was “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.”

The movie is already above the budget and this is before marketing money is funneled into the film. Also, there’s supposed to be “Mission: Impossible 8” coming out as well on top of all this drama.

Executives are getting nervous that the movie won’t make enough at the box office to counteract the costs of production.

Issues with Overall Budget of ‘Mission: Impossible’

So, what exactly caused the price to go so insanely over the budget?

According to Variety, it all has to do with the difficulties of filming a movie during the peak of COVID. “Mission: Impossible” was supposed to start shooting in Venice in February 2020. It had to start and stop production a total of seven times. This means cast and crew members were employed over a longer period of time and were therefore getting paid more. Also, the movie had to shut down streets and cities, which is never a cheap task.

“Mission: Impossible” would shut down a city only to have to switch locations shortly after due to the pandemic. The movie was supposed to release on September 30, 2022, but instead got pushed to July 14, 2023. Some people may not realize this but this adds a lot of interest costs to a film.

The studio is stressed because they put so much money into a movie that isn’t going to see any kind of return for another year. Some people are also wondering if all this budget talk could influence “Mission: Impossible 8,” which is already underway. If it’s all this serious the studios could cut the budget for that movie or force actors to take pay cuts. It’s unclear at this time if that would ever actually happen.

“Mission: Impossible” will likely make a pretty penny in theaters, it’s just the waiting that’s difficult.