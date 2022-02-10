Mission Impossible: Next Two Movies Will Likely Be Tom Cruise’s Last with the Franchise

Since 1996, movie star Tom Cruise got viewers’ hearts racing in the “Mission Impossible” franchise. But sadly, the next two movies will likely be his last as Ethan Hunt.

The franchise continues to go strong as the next two movies film in two different states at the same time. However, “Mission Impossible 8” is going to be the last time we see Hunt on the big screen. The movie is going to premiere on June 8, 2024, while the 7th installment of the series premieres on July 14, 2023.

Writer/director, Christopher McQuarrie spent much time working hard to create a story to cover both movies. According to Variety, the two movies “serve as a sendoff” for Tom Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt. With all the high objects Cruise’s character jumps from, it’s surprising Hunt lasted for nearly 25 years.

At one point, actor Jeremy Renner was supposed to either take over the Mission Impossible series or even get his own spinoff. But that dismissal never stopped Renner’s career. He seems pretty content with being a part of the Marvel franchise as Hawkeye.

Even though Cruise’s career in the franchise is coming to an end, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Rebecca Ferguson’s character, Ilsa, became the new focus of the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

There is always the possibility the creators make more “Mission: Impossible” movies in the future. However, the newer movies won’t be connected to the current franchise.

No matter what the future of the franchise holds, the popular franchise continues to live on. From Tom Cruise jumping off or onto crazy high objects by performing his ow stunts, fans have no plans of ever forgetting Ethan Hunt.

Tom Cruise’s Stunts in ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Are ‘Absurd’ & ‘Terrifying’

Since becoming the fearless Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise chooses to perform his stunts in the “Mission Impossible” franchise. Cruise’s co-star, Simon Pegg, calls the “Jack Reacher” actor’s upcoming stunts “absurd” and “terrifying.” Not surprising there.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Pegg discusses his co-star’s epic stunts in the newest movie from their popular franchise.

“Oh, it’s absurd. I mean, the stuff he did for [Mission Impossible] 7 was just kind of terrifying. Pegg says. “As we always do, it’s like, how are you going to do more than that?”

Pegg also hints that more details on the final film of the “Mission Impossible” franchise are on their way. This includes more of Tom Cruise’s crazy stunts.

“And then I just saw footage of what he’s doing for 8 and it just terrifies me. I just hope they pay me anyway, you know?” Pegg says.

According to the movie’s cast, one particular stunt performed by Tom Cruise is the most dangerous than he’s ever performed yet. Sources say one scene shows the actor jumping off a dirt bike from the side of a cliff. He also falls from a high elevation for a few seconds before pulling his parachute. Yeah, no; I value having bones where they’re supposed to be.

Although the “Mission Impossible” franchise is soon coming to an end, we have two more films to look forward to in the next few years!