MLB Cancels the First Two Series of the 2022 Season: Report

With owners and players unable to reach a deal, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has canceled the first two series for the 2022 season.

Manfred made the announcement on Tuesday. It came on the heels of a flurry of meetings between owners and players’ representatives.

ESPN baseball reporter Jeff Passan took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. He broke the bad news for fans of baseball.

MLB has canceled the first two series of the season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 1, 2022

An earlier report from ESPN broke down more specifics of the issues at the table. There was some distance between both groups on financial matters.

MLB Owners, Players Far Apart In Financial Issues

MLBPA player leaders agreed unanimously not to accept MLB‘s final proposal. That led to Manfred’s announcement about the cancellation of games. This also affects spring training games, too, as they are off the table.

What happens now? Everyone goes home after nine days of talks. Owners and players will get to figure out what is the next phase of this negotiation. No one will come back to the bargaining table anytime soon.

Here’s some information about the deals themselves. As we said, there were some big differences in the money issues.

Final Proposal From Owners Had Increase In Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool

OK, so the owners’ final proposal featured an increase from $25 million to $30 million in a pre-arbitration bonus pool each year for the length of the deal.

The players’ union wanted to begin with $85 million in the pool and go up by $5 million each year. On collective balance tax thresholds, the league’s last offer remained the same as its previous one. It started at $220 million and was flat for three years before going up to $224 million in Year 4 and $230 million in Year 5.

But the union wanted to start at $238 million with raises to $244 million, $250 million, $256 million, and end at $263 million. The owners also upped their proposal for minimum salaries from $675,000 to $700,000, moving up $10,000 per year. Those figures are based on there being an increase to 12 postseason teams and the addition of five lottery slots in the draft.

All of that money talk will be rehashed in different ways over the coming days. We do not know how or when this will be resolved. Storylines on the field are already there when play begins. Negotiations could pick up again on Thursday but no sooner.

Will the Atlanta Braves repeat as World Series champions? Can the Houston Astros get back to the Fall Classic again? How will Max Scherzer pitch for the New York Mets? Those questions and many more are on the docket for Major League Baseball. For now, fans will have to sit back and wait.