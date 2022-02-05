Mötley Crüe Bassist Fires Back at Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam: ‘One of the Most Boring Bands in History’

After Eddie Vedder made comments about Mötley Crüe this week, bassist Nikki Sixx is speaking out against the singer and his band.

While in a recent interview, Vedder talked about his early days in the music scene. He said that he didn’t like the bands that “monopolized” the scene in the 80s. “I despised, Girls, Girls Girls and Mötley Crüe: f**k you,” the alternative rock frontman said. Those are some pretty harsh words.

Vedder went on to talk about how he didn’t like the way women were portrayed in rock music during ghte hair metal days. However, Nikki Sixx has some words and thoughts about Vedder and his band, Pearl Jam. The bass player was not too happy about the words and made quite a statement about the grunge band.

“Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue,” Nikki Sixx tweeted. “Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?”

Sixx and Mötley Crüe are preparing for another big tour. The band hasn’t done a major excursion since 2015. There has been a lot of Crüe in the news. With Hulu releasing the Pam & Tommy series. A dramatized version of the events following the relationship between Tommy Lee and Pam Anderson. Sebastian Stan is set to star in the film as Lee.

This is a continuation of that decades-old battle. Grunge versus hair metal. Folks just aren’t going to be able to agree on this debate. There are those that are die-hard fans of both. Neither side wants to give in. Then, those in the middle just appreciate the music from both subgenres. But, does Vedder have a good point?

Vedder Takes Aim at Mötley Crüe and Other Hair Bands

One thing that is noticeable between the two verbal jabs from Vedder and Sixx each, is what they are attacking. Sixx called Pearl Jam one of the most boring bands ever. However, Vedder wasn’t really taking a shot at the music. More so the culture around the music.

“I hated it,” Vedder continued in his interview. “I hated how it made the fellas look, I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous. Guns N’ Roses came out and, thank God, at least had some teeth.”

“But I’m circling back to say that one thing that I appreciated was that in Seattle and the alternative crowd, the girls could wear their combat boots and sweaters, and their hair looked like Cat Power’s and not Heather Locklear’s – nothing against her.”

Is it true that the Seattle-born grunge genre was more accepting? Possibly. The difference in the two artists’ arguments is very interesting to compare and contrast, though. Point blank, Mötley Crüemade some great music. Pearl Jam made some great tunes, too.