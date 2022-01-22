Motley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx Reveals Why He Left California for Wyoming

Nikki Sixx of the Motley Crue spent many, many years in the Los Angeles area. However, nowadays, he resides in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

For those of you at home who don’t know him, Nikki Sixx was originally born in San Jose, California, as Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna Jr. He is without a doubt best known for being a co-founder, bassist, and primary songwriter for the band Motley Crue.

But at age 17, the young star moved to Los Angeles to chase his dreams. He auditioned and played for different bands over the years before officially starting up Motley Crue alongside legendary drummer, Tommy Lee.

There’s no denying that moving to Los Angeles was a great move for Nikki Sixx. But with the pandemic happening, he wanted to get out to a rural area. And so that’s exactly what he did by moving out to Wyoming. He spoke to Fox News about what it has been like to live in a new state. Not only that, but Sixx also discussed what made him want to leave California in the first place.

“We’ve been looking for about five years. We originally started the conversation like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to get a little place where we can go during the summer and take the kids fishing?’ Or, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to go somewhere we can go skiing together in the winter?'”

The idea always sounded good, but it always stayed as just that, an idea. But, after talking it over when the pandemic hit, they agreed that the time to move was now.

“We just kept talking about it, but it never happened,” he explained. “Then the pandemic hit. Like many people, we were looking around the country. It seemed like everybody was running towards these rural areas, but it’s something that’s been on our minds for a long time.”

Motley Crue Star Considered Moving to Several Different States

Wyoming was on a long list of other states that Nikki Sixx and his family were considering. Among the others were Idaho and Tennessee.

“We looked at Idaho because there’s so much beauty there, and I have roots there. A friend was telling me about Nashville, but it’s too far. We didn’t want to travel that far from L.A. And then my wife brought up Wyoming. We looked around Cody, Cheyenne, and then finally zeroed in on Jackson Hole. It immediately felt like home. The community is perfect.”

Not only is the community in Jackson Hold perfect for them, but the best part is that they are still close enough to LA where they can visit their friends.

“We find ourselves coming down to Los Angeles to see friends. But then we are happy to go back home. And we spend 95 percent of our time in Wyoming. It’s home.”