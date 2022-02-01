NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Tom Brady’s Retirement: ‘Hell of a Career’

Following the news that Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks out about the well-known quarterback’s decision.

In a post on Twitter, Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts about Tom Brady. “Often times it’s hard to face the reality that the greats will one day hang it up. Hell of a career. Will be interesting to see where his professional life goes from here.”

On Tuesday (February 1st), Tom Brady took to his social media accounts to make the official announcement about his retirement from the NFL. “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition. If a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed. And success is what I love so much about our game.”

Tom Brady goes on to explain there is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge every single day that has allowed him to maximize his highest potential. “And I have tried my best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

Tom Brady then puts it out there. Calling it difficult to write, the famous quarterback declares, “I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on both things that require my attention.”

Tom Brady started his NFL career in 2000 as the quarterback for the New England Patriots. He stayed with the Patriots until 2019 before making the more to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 NFL season. He is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP.

Tom Brady Reflects on His Decision to Officially Retire From the NFL

While continuing his letter to fans, Tom Brady explains that he has done a lot of reflecting over the past week and has asked himself some pretty difficult questions. “I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me. But right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

Tom Brady then addresses his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “To my Bucs teammates the past two years, I love you guys. And I have loved going to battle with you. You have dug so deep to challenge yourself. And it inspired me to walk up every day and give you my best.”

Tom Brady goes on to reassure his Tampa Bay teammates that he is always there for them and wants to see them continue to push themselves to be their best. “I couldn’t be happier with what we accomplished together.”

He then thanked the Bucs fans for their support over the past two years. “I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived here, but your support and embrace have enriched my life and that of my family. I have been honored to play for such a passionate and fun fan base. What a Krewe!!!”