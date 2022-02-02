NASCAR: Floyd Mayweather’s Money Team Racing to Make Daytona 500 Debut

Show me the money. The Money Team Racing team, that is.

‘Tis the season for brand new NASCAR teams to join the circuit. Legendary former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the latest celebrity figure to put some money and work into the NASCAR world.

Now, Mayweather will be debuting his brand new The Money Team Racing at the Daytona 500 event later this month. Who does Mayweather have in his ring for this brand new team?

His sponsor is the popular sunglasses company Pit Viper. As for the driver, Mayweather secured Kaz Grala. He will be driving the No. 50 Chevrolet for the brand new team. Grala also competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driving the No. 44 and 45 Chevrolet Camaros for Alpha Prime Racing. He is the youngest NASCAR winner in the history of Daytona International Speedway. He secured this title after winning the 2017 Truck Series season-opener. Grala is currently 23 and already has raced four Cup Series starts.

Mayweather is far from the only celebrity that has gotten into racing recently. Michael Jordan and Pitbull have also taken on the role of being NASCAR team owners. According to ESPN, at this time, Mayweather will be running Daytona as an open car. Essentially, he just doesn’t have any kind of charter that guarantees him a spot in the field. In order to secure a spot in the 40-car lineup, Grala will have to race his heart out.

“I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me. With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand,” Mayweather told the news outlet regarding this new career move.

More on the Upcoming NASCAR The Money Team Racing

The manager of The Money Team Racing is William Auchmoody. He said that the plan as of now is to have the team run at least four races beyond just Daytona, specifically zeroing in on road courses. TMTR also has another strong person on the team to make sure everything runs smoothly. Tony Eury Jr. will call all the shots for this new rookie team. You may remember him from when he was a crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

For Mayweather, launching this new high-speed career move was something he’s wanted to do for years. It was first hinted at being in progress back in March 2020. The pandemic caused the process to take a little longer than expected. At the end of the day, this is all feeding into Mayweather’s love for competition. He retired from boxing with a 50-0 record. The 45-year-old returned back to the ring briefly to go against Logan Paul, a popular YouTuber taking on a career as a fighter.

As for the car Grala is driving, it’s certainly made to impress. He shared the image on Twitter, also writing, “Yes it’s happening… here’s our #Daytona500 car! Honored to be behind the wheel for @FloydMayweather’s debut of the @TMTRacing50 car, thanks to @PitViperShades!” The car is a bright combination of purple, red, orange, and other stunningly vibrant color combinations.

Clearly, Gala is going to stand out from the crowd.