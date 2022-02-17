‘Nash Bridges’ Movie Unlikely to Lead to Revival Series

If you had high hopes for a “Nash Bridges” revival series after November’s movie, we have news for you. It’s probably not in the cards.

TVLine reported that it picked up fewer viewers than a Premier League soccer game (373,000) and a re-run of “Chrisley Knows Best (255,000). According to The TVRatings Guide, it flopped in the all-important 18-49 movie watcher category, scoring a 0.08 with an overall 0.81 that night.

Sorry, Nash Bridges fans to tell you that. The movie did get a GLAAD mention. The feature made it to a list of works in the “Outstanding TV Movie” category.

The CBS series ran for six seasons in the 1990s, with Don Johnson starring, writing, and producing. Cheech Marin co-starred in the San Francisco cop drama-comedy.

‘Nash Bridges’ Star Embarrassed Dakota Johnson Recently

Don Johnson and his ex-wife Melanie Griffith love posting photos on Instagram, and it’s not so much fun for their famous daughter, Dakota.

Recently, Dakota Johnson talked on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” about how the former couple likes to post pictures from her early childhood.

TooFab reported that Dakota told host James Corden that she didn’t like their throwback photos. But then again, she doesn’t go on social media. But when pictures of her get out onto the internet, fans let her know.

Dakota Johnson said, “I don’t find out about it until it’s really baked into the Internet, and somebody will send it to me like, ‘Oh, you were so ugly — or you were so cute, when you had braces and a slicked-back ponytail.’”

The actress, who starred in the Fifty Shades movie series, said the photos turn her back into a 12-year-old. She’s found herself telling her famous mom that she can’t “do that.”

But after multiple conversations, the star said her mom “doesn’t care.”

‘Nash Bridges’ Star Goes To Super Bowl With Son

This past Sunday, Don Johnson and his son, Deacon Johnson, took in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The two looked like they had some posh seats in a luxury box at SoFi Stadium.

The “Nash Bridges” star thanked NBC and posed for a selfie with his 16-year-old son. Many Instagram fans loved the photo. One fan, Fitness Laura, commented on the picture. She even threw in a 1980s reference to Don Johnson’s “Miami Vice” show, saying, “Wow, he looks just his good lookin’ Dad! Where’s Tubbs???”

Johnson continues to star in the NBC comedy “Kenan” with SNL stars Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd. The show is in its second season after 20 episodes, with the former “Nash Bridges” star playing Rick. Johnson replaced star Andy Garcia before the series began.

Meanwhile, former “Nash Bridges” co-star and art collector Marin stays busy with an upcoming art museum in Riverside, Calif. However, the museum’s opening got pushed back to June.