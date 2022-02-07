‘National Treasure’ Series Lands Another Star

The upcoming Disney Plus National Treasure reboot has just announced a big name coming to the series. Joining the cast members in the series led by Lisette Alexis will be Catherine Zeta-Jones. Also starring in the upcoming reboot series are Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith. Early descriptions of the upcoming Disney Plus addition note that the National Treasure series will be a continuation of the movie franchise starring Nicolas Cage.

The upcoming series centers around a DREAMer named Jess Morales (Alexis) who finds herself in the adventure of a lifetime as she embarks on a journey to uncover the truth about her family’s past; while also saving a lost treasure. With the announcement that Catherine Zeta-Jones will be joining the cast comes an early description of her character who has been described as a “badass billionaire.”

Zeta-Jones Brings Some Treasure Hunting Challenges To Disney Plus’s ‘National Treasure’

In the series, Zeta-Jones will portray Billie, a black-market antiquities expert -and billionaire. Billie is also a treasure hunter in her own right and works under her own code while uncovering priceless valuables. According to Variety, Catherine Zeta-Jones’s character has transformed herself from a poor orphan into a shrewd and stylish businesswoman with a taste for adventure. Zeta-Jones’s Billie is used to getting whatever she sets her sights on. And, now she wants the treasure that Alexis’ Jess Morales is also hunting down.

This Disney Plus reimagining of the popular National Treasure movie franchise includes the producing works of Jerry Bruckheimer who is also behind the film franchise. The series is directed by Mira Nair and includes writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley.

Zeta-Jones Brings On Her Best Morticia Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones is certainly bringing some more recognizable star-power to the upcoming National Treasure series. Primarily known for her memorable film roles in movies such as Chicago; Ocean’s 12; The Terminal; Intolerable Cruelty; and The Mask of Zorro, Catherine Zeta-Jones has long been a household name. However, her role on the upcoming Disney Plus series will certainly not be her first turn within the genre. Zeta-Jones has recently starred in the Fox drama Prodigal Son; and she will be playing a lead role in the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday.

Fans will be able to catch Catherine Zeta-Jones as she portrays the iconic Morticia Addams the mother of the series namesake, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams. The upcoming Netflix series will also portray Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.