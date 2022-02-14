‘NCIS’ Alum Diane Neal Is Packing Heat in New Valentine’s Day Photo

It’s officially Valentine’s Day, Outsiders! What’s better than spreading a little Valentine’s Day cheer than with some help from one of our favorite NCIS special agents?

Diane Neal is a very familiar face in the crime drama television industry. She’s of course known for portraying Coast Guard Investigative Service Agent Abigail Borin in the NCIS franchise. In addition to her role on NCIS, you could make the argument that Neal is best known for her role on Law & Order: SVU. She played New York Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on the show from 2003 to 2008 and 2011 to 2012.

As far as Valentine’s Day goes, it seems like Diane Neal is dressing for the occasion. Her style might not be as unique as Abby’s from NCIS, but it is certainly interesting, to say the very least. The former NCIS and Law & Order: SVU star took to social media on Monday to celebrate the romantic holiday.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!!!” Neal posted to her official Instagram account. “Thought I’d celebrate with this random pic that looks like I’m teaching a class on how to shoot your own phone by using the bathroom mirror when you get out of the shower.”

“Very niche market for this class,” she joked.

What Happened to Special Agent Abigail Borin on ‘NCIS’?

If you remember back, Abigail Borin made her official debut back in season seven of NCIS. As we mentioned up above, she was introduced as a special agent with the Coast Guard Investigative Service. We first saw her in the episode titled, “Jurisdiction,” when the team was called in to investigate the death of a Navy diver.

After that episode, Special Agent Abigail Borin became a popular recurring character on the show. She appeared in a total of six episodes of NCIS, with those appearances spanning from season seven to season 12.

One of the best parts was learning about the background of Diane Neal’s character as time went on. All of you die-hard NCIS fans probably remember. But for those who don’t, Special Agent Borin was originally a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps. She even served a tour in Iraq. Viewers come to find out later on that she lost her partner who was also serving overseas, which was the main reason she resigned from active duty.

We last saw Diane Neal’s character in season one, episode 12 of NCIS: New Orleans, one of the spin-offs of the main series. She helped find the missing baby of a Navy Commander.

