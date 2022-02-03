‘NCIS’: Animal Lovers Weren’t a Fan of One Episode

“NCIS” season 5 episode 13, “Dog Tags,” was a doozy for anyone who regularly checks doesthedogdie.com. This episode involved McGee shooting a German Shepherd in self defense when the team raided a home. The guard dog attacks him, biting him on the neck, forcing McGee to shoot to save himself.

Luckily, the dog doesn’t die, thanks to some quick work by Ducky and Palmer. Apparently, there was no time to take the dog to an emergency vet, so a pair of medical examiners will do. The dog lives, but it’s not enough to placate Abby. She inspects McGee’s wound at first, but when she sees the dog, all thoughts of McGee’s well-being fly out the window.

Even more-so when she finds out it was McGee who shot the dog in the first place. “How could you shoot an innocent animal, McGee?” she yells at him. “Dogs don’t kill people. People kill people,” she laments when he claims self defense. She names the dog Jethro and forces McGee to adopt him.

The episode was on brand for Pauley Perrette, who is a real life animal activist. In 2013, she received the Tom Mankiewicz Leadership Award, awarded to an entertainment industry leader in global wildlife conservation. She told the Wall Street Journal that she loves animals so much that “my producers started giving Abby scenes with animals.”

Fans wondered a while ago what happened to Jethro; we see him a few times in season 5 but not often after that. At this point, the dog would be around 16 years old, granted that he was about 3 when McGee adopted him. A German Shepherd can live to be around 13 at the oldest, though some make it past that. Unfortunately, Jethro has probably crossed the rainbow bridge by season 19.

‘NCIS’: Why Pauley Perrette Left the Show

Speaking of Abby and dogs, there’s a connection here to why Pauley Perrette eventually left “NCIS.” There was a moment with Mark Harmon‘s dog, whom he regularly brought to set. The dog bit a crew member, and Perrette claims she was silenced when she tried to speak out against it.

CBS responded with a statement on the incident, claiming in 2018, “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.” Regardless, Perrette is adamant that she will never return to “NCIS.” She even went so far as to tweet about it in 2019. She claimed that she would never return, and asked fans to stop asking her if she would. She claimed she was “terrified of Harmon and of him attacking me.” Definitely a serious claim, serious enough that Perrette is staying away.