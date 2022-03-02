‘NCIS’: Are These the Funniest Scenes in the Show’s Long History?

Despite the death and heartbreak we often see on “NCIS,” writers work hard to lighten the load when necessary. And after nearly two decades on the air, the series has definitely seen some wildly humorous moments. That said, fans took to social media to discuss what they believe to be the funniest scenes in “NCIS” history.

One Reddit user opened up the discussion with a throwback to season 15.

“I’m thinking most recently of the season 15 episode 14 ‘Keep your friends close’, wherein the two idiot crime scene cleanup brothers are arguing in the interrogation room as Gibbs watches, no interrogation necessary.”

Any scene that pits Gibbs against a moron or two is almost always hilarious. However, other fans threw it back to some earlier seasons and episodes featuring other beloved characters.

Back in season 10 of “NCIS,” many fans recall the episode that Mossad Deputy Director Ilan Bodner stormed into the squad room demanding to speak to “the man in charge.”

Tension rises and abruptly, Bodner asks Ducky, “and whose grandfather would you be?”

“Well, that depends,” the beloved medical examiner replies, “Whose your grandmother?”

Undoubtedly, there is a multitude of funny “NCIS” scenes and dialogue. However, Ducky’s exchange here has surely gone down in “NCIS” history.

One “NCIS” fan simply pointed out the season four episode that featured the team’s harassment training. Here, DiNozzo asks the mediator about the appropriateness of head slaps, Ziva licks DiNozzo’s ear, Abby has to ask permission for hugs, and Palmer gets chastised for working with nude cadavers. For “NCIS” fans looking for a good laugh, rewind back to episode 11 and witness chaos ensue.

To read about other “NCIS” fans’ beloved funny scenes, click here.

Tobias Fornell Actor Joe Spano to Return to ‘NCIS’

Speaking of humorous scenes and exchanges, one recurring character is bound to bring a smile to your face. That’s former FBI Agent Tobias Fornell, who previously served as the agency’s foil to “NCIS’s” Gibbs.

During their time together on the show, Gibbs and Tobias shared some hysterical exchanges and conversations. And while we don’t expect to see Gibbs back on the set of “NCIS” any time soon, Joe Spano is due back to the series any time this season.

However, that’s not the only character return “NCIS” fans have to look forward to before the end of the current season.

In addition to the fan-favorite Tobias actor, fans should expect a welcome return from beloved “Ducky” actor, David McCallum. While Ducky handed off his role as lead medical examiner to Dr. Jimmy Palmer several seasons ago, his occasional returns are always a highlight for “NCIS” fans. After starring alongside Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen for more than a decade, their onscreen dynamic makes each reunion memorable.