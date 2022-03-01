‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Says He’s ‘Always Been Interested in’ Writing Episodes

NCIS actor Brian Dietzen co-wrote the episode that’s coming out tonight. And apparently, he’s always been interested in the idea of writing episodes.

The actor, whose been on the show since its beginnings in the early 2000s, co-wrote the episode, The Helpers with writer and executive producer Scott Williams. The episode, of course, has a heavy focus on his own character, Jimmy Palmer, but also gives the rest of the team a lot to do. Dietzen explained to ET Online how his journey into the writer’s room felt like a natural next step.

Dietzen’s had some experience as a writer, but it’s different on a show as huge as NCIS.

“I’ve been very, very fortunate to write a few different things. There were some feature films I co-wrote and some short films. I have always been interested in it and I have been doing NCIS. We are on our 19th season now, so obviously I have been enjoying the part of Jimmy Palmer for some time,” he said. But over the course of the pandemic, Dietzen, like many people, took some time to reflect on what he really wanted from life.

“And I think over the pandemic a lot of people started having to be quarantined and whatnot and asking themselves, ‘What do I want to do?'” You see people switching their careers around a little bit or shifting their jobs and I am like, ‘I don’t want to leave this job, I love it. But if I can do something more as well…'” he continued.

And that’s exactly what he’s done.

Tonight’s ‘NCIS’ Episode Puts Jimmy Palmer’s Life on The Line

Tonight’s episode is a huge one both for its guest stars, and what goes on with the main team. Jimmy and Kasie get exposed to a deadly biotoxin. Dr. Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) will make her awaited return to the show to try and help get the two an antidote as their bodies slowly start to fail them.

But that’s not all, because Palmer’s daughter, Victoria, is going to be at the office that day. Fans are so excited to see her after so much time has passed. Torres will take special care to look after her. Not only is this obviously a huge episode for Palmer, but Torres will once again be at the forefront. Apparently, this episode represents a sort of “next step” in his emotional journey.

If you want to see the episode, it’ll air tonight (February 28th) on CBS at 9/8 Central. Afterward, you can also catch the return of the spinoff show NCIS: Hawai’i. Both shows have been on a long hiatus.