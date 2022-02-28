‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Talks ‘Familial’ Atmosphere of the Show

NCIS actor Brian Dietzen just discussed the “familial” atmosphere on the set of the hit series. The actor has played Jimmy Palmer since the early seasons, but he’s also grown quite close with some of his newer co-stars too.

In a recent interview with ET Online, Dietzen talked about all things NCIS, including that atmosphere on set. That atmosphere really fosters an environment that allows them to be creative and spitball ideas off of each other.

That’s really helped him in this upcoming episode, which Dietzen actually wrote. He admitted to the publication that it is odd to see his friends say lines he wrote.

“I have never had my co-stars — I never had Wilmer Valderrama or Sean Murray say the words that I wrote before. So I am sitting there going, ‘This is a different kind of pressure. I hope he likes this,'” he said “I am across the seat looking at him going, ‘Did you…? Oh, he liked that one! OK cool!'”

But on a show like this, Dietzen has the confidence to test out his material.

“But the cool part about being on a show like this that is so long-term is that it is very familial. So my co-stars would literally come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I think that this feels better this way.’ Give me their input. ‘And absolutely let’s do it that way,’ and vice versa,” he explained.

Dietzen Engaged His Fellow Co-Stars While Writing the ‘NCIS’ Episode

This collaborative environment really allowed Dietzen to consult with his fellow actors when writing for their characters. Even the people newer to the show like Katrina Law, who plays Jessica Knight, had a ton of collaborative input.

“While writing this with Scott, I would go down to the set and say, ‘Hey, Katrina, I am thinking about this for your character. What do you think in this episode?’ And she would give me her input and ‘Cool, I am going to use that line,’ and then go upstairs and throw it in. It was really collaborative, it was wonderful,” Dietzen continued.

The episode is going to be an absolute doozy, too. It’ll re-introduce fans to Palmer’s daughter, who’s seven. But the episode will be far from light-hearted. Palmer and Kasie are going to come incredibly close to death after getting exposed to a deadly biotoxin. Immunologist Carol Wilson will return to the series to try and get together an antidote before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, Torres, still shaken from the events of the last episode, will watch over Palmer’s seven-year-old as Palmer battles for his life.

So yeah, It’s definitely going to be an intense one. So buckle up. The episode premieres tonight, February 28th, at 9/8 central on CBS.