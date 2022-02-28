‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Hints Some Stars May Head ‘Down Under’ To Crossover With ‘NCIS: Sydney’

Maybe it’s wishful thinking or a fact-based prediction, but NCIS star Brian Dietzen believes his show surely will be doing a crossover with the new franchise in Australia.

And Dietzen is raising his hand, volunteering to make an appearance on NCIS: Sydney when it starts production sometime later this year. The series is scheduled for the 2023 TV schedule.

Dietzen did interviews this past week to promote the new NCIS episode, “The Helpers.” He’s especially proud of it, since he co-wrote the hour. But interview conversations also lead to other topics. And with Entertainment Tonight, he talked crossovers with NCIS: Hawai’i and then farther into the Pacific.

“We’re doing our first crossover event with NCIS: Hawai’i, which is gonna be in March, which is gonna be fantastic,” Dietzen told ET. “A few of our characters went over there. We’re also gonna see a couple of theirs, I think, mostly on screen.

“But the way that this universe can interact and coalesce, it’s always been really, really cool. But I have a feeling that when NCIS: Sydney comes to light maybe a few of us might be going Down Under and checking out the sights and sounds of Australia. Hey, sign me up!”

NCIS producers announced plans earlier this month for NCIS: Sydney, which would be the fourth spinoff of the original show. The series will be available on Paramount+ Australia and Network 10. There are no specifics yet on how fans can watch on American TV screens. Aussie-born Shane Brennan, a creator of NCIS: Los Angeles, is in charge of the Sydney franchise.

Two NCIS characters — Torres and Jess — will travel to Honolulu for a cross-over event with NCIS: Hawai’i. The episode was filmed earlier this year and will air on March 28. Katrina Law, who plays Jess, is very familiar with Hawaii. She starred in the later seasons of Hawaii Five-0 reboot and also did a crossover with the Magnum P.I. revival.

Michael Yarish/CBS

As we mentioned earlier, Monday’s new NCIS episode is a special one for Dietzen, who portrays medical examiner Jimmy Palmer. The cast filmed the episode the week after Thanksgiving. They started touting it then, mainly because Meredith Eaton returned to portray fan-favorite Carol Wilson. She’s an infectious disease expert who appeared in three NCIS episodes and one with NCIS: New Orleans. This will be Eaton’s first time with the main show since 2013.

Here’s the CBS plot tease about tonight’s episode: “While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Dr. Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad.”

Michael Yarish/CBS

As you can see, “The Helpers” is a Jimmy-centric episode with a layer of Torres angst. Jimmy’s daughter is Victoria. She was born in 2015, but no one fans have seen her since. Torres was feeling depressed and paranoid in the last new NCIS episode, Fight or Flight. Jimmy talked to him at the end, noting that Torres probably was feeling abandoned by Gibbs, who quit NCIS and stayed in Alaska after a case earlier this season.

Check back with Outsider for a recap and more details about your favorite show.