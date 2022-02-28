‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Says Jimmy and Kasie Will ‘Physically Deteriorate’ in Intense Episode 13

You better believe Monday night’s NCIS episode will be one for the books. For many reasons. But one of them involves Jimmy and Kasie.

See, both characters are going to be shut off from people due to a biotoxin. They get to spend time closed off while trying to fix the problem. But they are going to “physically deteriorate” unless a solution is found.

This NCIS episode titled The Helpers was co-written by Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer. Kasie is played by Diona Reasonover. We get more information about this one from TV Insider.

‘NCIS’ Character Is In Bad Shape During Episode

OK, so which of the NCIS team members “look like they could be at death’s door”? Yes, it is Jimmy and Kasie.

“People will question, ‘Are these two gonna make it out of this alive?’” Dietzen said. He’s obviously chatting it up about medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and forensic scientist Kasie Hines.

Both get exposed to a fast-acting biotoxin. It is unknowingly brought to the lab in evidence from Quantico Marine Corps Base after the death of an intruder.

Dietzen Offers Insight Into His Drink of Choice

These characters are in isolation. Jimmy and Kasie exhibit “extreme adrenaline and talk to each other in ways they never have. They’re not in their right minds,” Dietzen, who co-wrote the episode with Scott Williams, said. As the clock ticks, “You see these two physically deteriorate over the course of this hour. It’s close to real time.” After this type of situation, it might be a good time to have a drink.

Speaking of booze, Dietzen talked it up about his drink of choice in a 2017 Q&A with Uproxx. The publication asked him, “You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?” Dietzen jokes, “A round on the house. Everyone is happy. I make new friends. I don’t go broke. Boom.”

OK, the laughs are much needed. But he got serious and said, “Honestly I don’t drink a lot, but my wife has turned me on to a nice mescal once in a while. You know what? I change my answer: mescal, rocks, lime.”

In another interview, this time with Starry Mag, Dietzen talked about why the show is loved by fans. “Honestly, I think it’s the characters that make it that,” Dietzen said. “That’s not to pat the back of all of the actors or anything like that. There’s a ton of people that go into making these characters who they are. The writers, creators of the show, and the writing staff that write this week-in and week-out creates this cast of characters that really does act as a family together.