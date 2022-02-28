‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Says It Means the World That He Was Able To Co-Write Tonight’s Episode

NCIS star Brian Dietzen is incredibly honored that he got to write for tonight’s episode. The actor, who plays Jimmy Palmer on the hit series, has concocted an episode that’s sure to wow fans. The show has been on a hiatus since the start of the month. It went on a break while the 2022 Winter Olympic Games aired, and fans are incredibly excited to get new episodes again.

“Tonight. It’s meant the world to me that I was able to co-write an episode of NCIS with my pal @mostxsw. I hope you all like it. I love this cast, I love this crew,” he wrote in an Instagram post, which shows himself and Kasie Hines actress Diona Reasonover playing their characters in tonight’s episode.

Fans are In Fore Quite the Treat for Tonight’s Episode of ‘NCIS’

Tonight’s episode of NCIS is definitely going to be a special one. The description says it all:

“While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter,” the description reads.

So not only are we getting the return of Meredith Eaton as Doctor Carol Wilson in tonight’s episode, but we’ll also get an introduction to Palmer’s 7-year-old daughter, Victoria. Fans remember when Victoria was born, so it’s crazy that people are going to get the chance to see her more grown-up.

Carol Wilson is a close friend of Abby Scuito, whose no longer with the team. It’ll still be great to see her, even though the circumstances in which she rolls on through are never good. Wilson is an immunologist.

The episode will also be a big one from Torres, whose on a journey of emotional recovery following quite the rock bottom of an episode where he lost his cool while undercover. Apparently, Torres’s actions in this upcoming episode are quite heroic.

Apparently, he really bonds with Palmer’s daughter and despite the stress of the situation, does everything he can to make her feel good while her father’s quarantined.

“The guy who goes out and kicks ass in the field decides his most important job is to be her North Star,” Dietzen said of Torres in the episode.

It’ll be quite the hour of television for NCIS fans, so if you want to see the return of the hit procedural drama, tune in to CBS tonight (February 28th) at 8/7 central.