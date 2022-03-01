‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Says the Show Is in ‘Really Rare Air’

NCIS has been on TV almost my entire life. For this 24-year-old it has always been there. Brian Dietzen is aware of how special that is.

As Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Dietzen went from the young assistant to Dr. “Ducky” Mallard and has now grown into the main man in the lab. While his new sidekick in science is Kasie Hines, the two have been great together. Hines is played by Diona Reasonover.

Dietzen has been with the show a long time. Like, a very long time. So, he remembers episode 100. Variety asked him about how many shows NCIS has done up to this point.

“Gosh, I think we’re about 430?” the actor guessed. “Now you have me curious. I’m looking it up – let me see,” Dietzen had to check his phone to make sure he was right. “We are on 418 right now. … I remember the hundredth episode of NCIS, and Michael Weatherly had this T-shirt on. And it had like a little television and the number 278 on it. It was for something else; I have no idea what it was related to. But he goes, ‘This is the number of shows we’re going to film of this show.’ And then he’d start laughing, as though 278 episodes was ridiculous. And we’ve blown way past that marker.”

“But we’re in some really rare air,” the actor continued. “I think, here, and I don’t think it’s lost on any of us how blessed we are to keep doing this – and not only keep doing it, but to actually still enjoy it after this long. It’s pretty great.”

Almost 20 years of great TV, NCIS is in rare company. Dietzen has been lucky enough to be around for most of that journey.

‘NCIS’ Star Was Worried About Pitching an Episode

Now that NCIS is in Season 19, Dietzen has accomplished a major goal of his. Write an episode. With a team of great writers, it can be intimidating for an actor to try and say, “I think I can do your job.” So, it took Dietzen a long time to even propose the possibility. Well, no longer. His new episode has been really well received and featured an appearance from Carol Wilson, played by Meredith Eaton.

That episode also featured some great stuff from Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nick Torres. He had a big role when Dr. Palmer’s daughter, Victoria was put in harm’s way through the difficult episode. “The guy who goes out and kicks ass in the field decides his most important job is to be [Victoria’s] North Star,” Dietzen said.

Brian Dietzen wrote a great episode of NCIS. After being on the show so long, it makes sense he would know what makes for a solid chapter in the story. Hopefully, he writes more in the future.