‘NCIS’: Did the Show Set Up a Future Villain in Recent Episode?

Did we just meet our next big bad on “NCIS”?

All the signs are pointing to yes. It may be just what the show needs to keep things entertaining and to entice people to tune in each week. A multi-episode villain arc surely has that capability.

Things got all-around pretty chaotic on the “NCIS” episode titled “The Helpers.” This episode was co-written by Brian Dietzen, who was really the emotional centerpiece for the hour. It all opens with him in a meadow with his wife Breena. It’s a hallucination, seeing as Jimmy Palmer’s wife died from COVID last season. He is actually on the brink of death in lockdown with Kasie.

On the other side of the lab is the third member of the Palmer family, his daughter Veronica. He brought her to work the same day he was exposed to a deadly biotoxin. We were all left wondering if Veronica would lose her dad too. Kasie had been considering not signing on for five more years, which made her fate very questionable. Both luckily made it out alive thanks to Dr. Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) coming in clutch with an antidote.

We had a lot of conclusions in this episode. Palmer took off that wedding ring and decided to start moving on. Kasie decided to sign with the agency once again. However, there is still a nemesis lurking below the surface.

The Raven is a Daunting and Evil Force on ‘NCIS’

The dead man in the episode, Phillip Hanch, was part of an extremist group led by the Raven. This is a group that wants to seek vengeance in the form of the plague. Dr. Carol Wilson has a tough time. Russian defector Yuri Pastov, who makes antidotes in the U.S., hasn’t been seen and is believed to be kidnapped.

The Raven is not going anywhere. During the episode, everyone is gathered in the hospital as Kasie and Palmer recover. Vance informs everyone that the terrorist has escaped this time. A note was also left to Agent Parker that says, “Nevermore.” McGee does manage to shoot one terrorist in order to rescue Pastov and get the antidote.

So not only is this arguably the best episode of the season, but we are getting set up with a new mystery too. The guy with Yuri wasn’t the leader. Not to mention, there could be a whole slew of people working for the Raven. It could take a long time to sort all of this out.

With so many people on the Raven’s side, we feel like there may be some more close calls.

After losing Gibbs, can “NCIS” really stand to lose any agents?