‘NCIS’ Star Diona Reasonover Shares ‘Matchy Matchy’ Selfie From Behind-the-Scenes

“NCIS” star Diona Reasonover recently posted an adorable photo of herself matching her outfit to the set of her show. Reasonover posed against the orange walls of the bullpen wearing orange pants and an orange and black striped top. She captioned the Instagram post, “Matchy matchy,”

Coming up on “NCIS,” Kasie may be getting a friend in the lab pretty soon; Meredith Eaton is returning as CDC researcher Carol Wilson, and hopefully we’ll get to see her do some cool lab work. Early on “NCIS,” Carol worked with her friend Abby on a few cases and even worked with the “Los Angeles” team. She’s a fan-favorite character, and she’s going to be in Brian Dietzen’s episode.

Remember, episode 13 is the one Dietzen wrote; we’ve all been waiting patiently for this one. But, the anticipation keeps building, as now “NCIS” won’t air until after the Winter Olympics. Most likely, the episode will air on February 28, but it also may be pushed to March. There’s no official timeline yet. All we know about the episode is the NCIS team needs the help of an expert immunologist, and they call old friend Carol Wilson.

Showrunner Steven D. Binder is making us think her appearance is time-sensitive; he told TV Insider, “with the team desperately needing the help of an expert immunologist, who better than Meredith’s beloved ‘Carol Wilson’ to come and save the day? The only real question is, will she be in time?”

In time for what? We don’t know yet. Is there some sort of outbreak? We’ll just have to wait until the episode airs to find out. We don’t even have a title to try and guess what the episode is about! “NCIS” is truly keeping this one under wraps.

‘NCIS’ Fans Worry All Tension Has Left the Show

Fans watching the past few seasons of “NCIS” are starting to worry the tension has been drained from the show. On a Reddit thread, some fans are asking, what happened?

“I’m rewatching the show and just finished season 6,” one fan began. “I guess I forgot how tense this show was. Everything building up to the finale feels like you’re winding a jack-in-the-box, waiting for it to spring. I just don’t get that with the more recent seasons. The Season 18 finale should have been good. Gibbs was being chased by a serial killer. Ellie was training for some undercover burn-all-bridges mission. Yet every episode it just felt like some normal thing.”

“I guess I’m just wondering where all the excitement and tension went,” wrote another fan. “We are halfway (ish) through season 19 and I feel like nothing is going to happen. I don’t know.”

Some fans thought the Gibbs storyline was good – being hunted by a serial killer, etc. – but that Bishop’s storyline seemed like a cop-out. The problem fans are having is that, as one writes, there are “no internal battles, except for the Torres angst last episode.”