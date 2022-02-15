‘NCIS’ Star Diona Reasonover Shares Sweet Facetime Snap With Her ‘Forever Valentine’

NCIS actress Diona Reasonover is celebrating Valentine’s day with a photo of her “forever Valentine.” The actress, who plays Kasie Hines on the hit series, has been married to Patricia Villetto since 2018.

“My forever Valentine,” she wrote in an Instagram Post. Her wife is also an actress.

Fans were quick to wish the NCIS actress and her Wife a happy Valentine’s day.

“YALL ARE SO CUTE IM CRYING,” one fan wrote. While another fan wrote that they are “Couple Goals.” Another fan thinks the two look great, writing that they have “Lovely glasses… and smiles.”

Her wife, on the other hand, may not be a fan of the picture, but she loves Reasonover all the same.

“Could there have been a hotter pic of us? I doubt it. (Laughing emoji). I love you,” she wrote.

2018 was a big year for Reasonover. She got married, and also joined NCIS that year. Fans love Kasie and think she’s a great part of the show.

Reasonover’s ‘NCIS’ Character Will Be In Major Trouble in the Next Episode

Fans of Kasie Hines can expect a stressful episode when the show returns from its 2022 Winter Olympics hiatus later this month. The show is bringing back Dr. Carol…. but bringing back the immunologist isn’t for any fun reasons. In fact, it looks like Jimmy Palmer and Kasie Hines’s lives will be on the line throughout the episode.

Here’s the description:

“While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad,” the description reads.

So, we’re getting a lot in the episode. Obviously, it’s going to be a pretty traumatic one for Kasie and Jimmy. And we’ll also get to meet Jimmy’s Daughter, Victoria, whose seven. It looks like Torres is going to have to do some major work to keep her distracted.

The episode was written by Brian Dietzen, so it should definitely be very Palmer-centric. But it seems Kasie is also going to get a huge spotlight in the upcoming episode as well. This is exciting, as she’s not typically at the forefront like this.

If you want to catch the next episode of NCIS, it comes back on Monday, February 28th. In the meantime, you can watch old episodes on Paramount+.