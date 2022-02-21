‘NCIS’ Episode 13 Will Be a Big One for Torres

The upcoming 13th episode of NCIS season 19 will be a big one for Special Agent Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) yet again. The show recently went on a hiatus for the 2022 Winter Olympic games. And left fans on another big episode for Torres.

The episode, which saw Torres going undercover in a cage fighting ring, really focused on Torress’s emotional state. It saw Torres slowly lose control of his emotions. He got so angry that he almost got a man really hurt. And he also almost got himself hurt. Luckily Palmer and McGee helped calm him down.

The episode ended with a conversation between Palmer and Torres about Torres’s anger. He has a huge fear of abandonment and that’s leaking into a lot of parts of his life.

And apparently, all of this will continue to get addressed in the 13th episode, The Helpers. In it, Torres is tasked with looking after Jimmy Palmer’s daughter, Victoria. Meanwhile, Palmer fights for his life after getting exposed to a biotoxin. So yeah…. the stakes are going to be incredibly high.

Brian Dietzen has mentioned in a lot of different interviews that this episode, which he wrote, won’t just be big for Palmer. Torres is going to play a bigger role than the description even suggests. And the episode will address the emotional turmoil he’s been going through.

Here’s the description for the episode.

“While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter,” the description reads.

Here’s What Dietzen Has had To Say About Torres’s Role in This ‘NCIS’ Episode

In an interview with TV Line, Dietzen noted that this episode will be “the Next Step in Torres’s Journey.” And apparently, he loved the performance actor Wilmer Valderrama brought to the table.

“Wilmer [Valderrama] just kind of knocks it out of the park,” Dietzen said. “There are a couple of moments that definitely got me, you know?”

Hopefully, this “next step” Torres takes will see him get on the road to healing. He’s had it pretty tough, both with his father leaving and now Agent Bishop.

But, as you can get from the description, the episode won’t solely focus on Torres. It’ll be a big one for Palmer and a huge race against the clock as Meredith Eaton returns to her role as Carol Wilson. There’s a ton to look forward to in the upcoming episode.

If you want to watch it while it airs, NCIS makes its post-Olympic return on Monday, February 28th at 9/8 central.