‘NCIS’ Fans Are Crazy About These Types of Ducky Scenes

There are a lot of NCIS fans who really love seeing Donald “Ducky” Mallard on their TV screens. They especially like certain types of scenes.

Mallard, played by David McCallum, has been the chief medical examiner for most of the show’s seasons. His role has changed slightly since “Ducky” retired from that role. About NCIS these scenes, what do the fans enjoy seeing him in on the show? A thread from Reddit helps answer that question. It is titled “Ducky’s flashbacks.”

The original poster writes: “I really enjoy watching Ducky’s flashbacks from when he was younger. I’d definitely watch a Ducky spin-off!” Whoops, that’s an interesting thought.

‘NCIS’ Fan Puts Out Idea Of Having Younger ‘Ducky’ Show Up

So, we wonder if the CBS drama would consider such a thing? Another Redditor writes: “They did a good job of casting a believable young Ducky, that’s for sure. I really enjoyed those episodes.”

This NCIS fan replies: “I would too. He’s a great character. Can’t see it happening though as David is 88.” Another one says: “But David wants to retire and spend that time with his family! He’s worked so hard all these years he should retire when he wants to-whenever.

“His wife and family need him as long as he can be with them!” the Redditor writes. “Maybe, that’s a theme to bring up to the show for when he does periodically.” And this NCIS fan thinks that there would not possibly be a need for McCallum down the road.

Another Person on Reddit Offers That McCallum Might Not Need To Continue

“I don’t know if David McCallum would be necessary if he didn’t want to continue,” this person writes. “The actor who played young Ducky is Adam Campbell and he’s relatively young still, so it could work. I just really enjoyed the storylines with Ducky and Angus.”

One more fan speaks up about having young “Ducky” come along in a show. “Let David McCallum enjoy his well-earned retirement,” the NCIS Redditor writes. “He’s a fantastic actor and has been working for years. But it would make a fantastic spinoff to make the ‘young ducky’ days with the original actor.”

Classic TV fans know that McCallum was a superstar back in the 1960s thanks to the NBC spy drama The Man from U.N.C.L.E. He played a Russian spy opposite Robert Vaughn. NCIS has been a mainstay on CBS with Mark Harmon in the lead role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Harmon left the show this season and Gary Cole has been filling in that lead spot as Alden Parker. The OG show is a lead-in for a new spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i.