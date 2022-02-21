‘NCIS’ Fans Discuss How Much They Miss This Character

A lot of NCIS fans have a number of characters to choose from when they miss them. But this one is getting some fans’ attention.

Which one are they talking about now? Well, it is Special Agent Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly. A thread on Reddit talks about him and how fans are missing him.

We start off with this fan’s comments. The Redditor writes: “I’ve been rewatching NCIS all over again and MAN I miss Tony. I really loved the episodes of when Tony led the team and gained “Gibb’s Powers.” Like knowing information and sneaking up on people.

‘NCIS’ Fan Wanted Tony DiNozzo To Run His Own Team Kind Of Like Gibbs

“I sort of always hoped that he would end up running his own team, but in Gibb’s [spl] position,” this NCIS fan writes. “While I doubt we will get to see this, what were your favorite episodes of Tony running the team?”

One fan replies: “He doesn’t. He ‘cheats’ at it to make it appear he is like the all-knowing and powerful Gibbs.” Then another responds: “Mine was the episode Bounce (S06E16) where an old case came back to haunt Tony because he sent the wrong man to prison. That’s when we really see what it was like with Tony in charge when Gibbs left.”

Well, at least they are thinking about DiNozzo and his character’s traits on the show. Some might wonder if Weatherly will make a return appearance now that the actor’s other show Bull will stop production. We don’t know but it is something to keep an eye out for this season and in the future.

This Fan Wanted To See Tony ‘As Truly The Team Leader’ In Season 4

Another NCIS fan writes in the thread: “I really wish in season 4 there would have been an episode or two before Gibbs came back where we would have been able to see Tony as truly the team leader”.

For this Redditor, it’s been a time of rewatching and reviewing episodes. This person writes: “I stopped watching a while back around season 10. I’m rewatching from the beginning, but I already know that I’m gonna stop when Tony leaves. That guy is the backbone of the show right next to Gibbs.” And this reply comes right after that comment: “Yeah, it killed it for me back in the day.”

So, it is safe to say that these NCIS fans are big supporters of DiNozzo. As we wrote, it would be cool to see Weatherly come on board again as Tony. The show has been doing well with Gary Cole playing in the leadership role after Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs, left NCIS.