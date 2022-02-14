‘NCIS’ Fans Want More of Delilah on the Show: Here’s Why

We’re not sure how much writers at NCIS pay attention to musings on a message board. But there are plenty of folks who want a recurring character to appear even more.

That’s Delilah Fielding, who is married to Timothy McGee. You can just call him McGee (Sean Murray) like all the other agents at NCIS. He’s a last-name kind of character. Delilah, who works for the Defense Department, is the mother of his two kids. And Delilah is played by Margo Harshman.

Harshman has appeared in 17 NCIS episodes. She joined the cast on a recurring basis in 2013 and first appeared in the episode “Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Delilah Returned to NCIS In November As Over Protective Daughter

Her most recent return to NCIS was an episode back in November. And in bringing back Delilah, writers also created the character of her mother, Judy Fielding. Patricia Richardson, a star of the 1990s-era sit-com Home Improvement, played Judy. Fans learn that Delilah is an overprotective daughter. As for Judy, she’s trying to redefine her life. And that includes dating several men and going on a cruise without telling her daughter. (Read the Outsider recap, here).

Days after that episode, a Reddit thread started with the idea of seeing more of Delilah. One NCIS fan was watching an old episode. The fan wrote of Delilah: “Personally, i love her character and she fits in with all the actors throughout the seasons. … She was great friends with Abby, Ellie and Gibbs (man of honor).

“Why do you think the writers never got her more of a regular character role? 400+ episodes and she has been in 17. That’s it. To me they were memorable episodes and very entertaining. Think about it Jeanne Benoit, Mike Franks and even Alex Quinn have been in more episodes! I feel there could have been some great episodes with her and it’s not like she has a ton of other credits to her name keeping her from appearing. Thoughts?”

Another fan shared some. “NCIS is more about the characters within their work background than their home life, so I can understand why she wouldn’t appear too often. However 17 episodes in over 400 just feels like too low of a count for a character who is important and liked by fans. I have thought about this before, since I would like for her to appear more.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Next New Episode Features Jimmy’s Daughter

Who knows, maybe Delilah will make an appearance before the end of season 19. Coincidentally, NCIS is focusing on the personal life of medical examiner Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) in its next new episode. That’s the one called “The Helpers” set for Feb. 28. The show is on hiatus as the Winter Olympics play out on NBC.

On NCIS, Jimmy’s wife died of Covid during season 18 at the beginning of the pandemic. In “Fight or Flight,” the last new NCIS episode, the empathetic Jimmy confessed to Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) that he still is mad at his wife for dying and leaving him. Jimmy is raising his daughter, Victoria, on his own. Now, in the upcoming episode, NCIS is showing us Victoria for the first time since she was born in 2015.