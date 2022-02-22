‘NCIS’ Once Featured ‘Supernatural’ Star Misha Collins in an Episode

It’s always interesting to see stars appear in earlier career times. NCIS happened to have Supernatural star Misha Collins show up.

Collins played Castiel and other characters on Supernatural. Which episode featured the actor? Let’s get some help with this from The List. Back in 2006, the actor appeared as Justin Farris in a Season 4 episode titled Singled Out. It was about the team investigating the disappearance of a Navy lieutenant on the hunt for a romantic partner, according to Rotten Tomatoes. He starred with Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, and Cote de Pablo.

But there is more going on in the actor’s life beyond being on NCIS. Collins also is a published author with a cookbook titled The Adventurous Eaters Club. He also has a book of poetry titled Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You.=

‘NCIS’ Actor Has Become Author, Hosts Podcast, PBS TV Show

“It’s weird because I’m a CW actor, and if you were to tell me a CW actor is publishing a book of poetry, I don’t want to read that,” Collins said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “But I’m actually kind of proud of the poems and I’ve gotten really good feedback about the book.”

Now, the former NCIS actor also hosts a podcast titled Bridgewater and the PBS show Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time. On that one, Collins travels the United States and makes connections with people through the majesty of food.

Collins was born Dmitri Tippens Krushnic in Boston and he wanted to pursue a life in politics. He was a White House intern under President Bill Clinton, according to an article from TV Guide. But he did change his name for an acting career. Collins landed his first role with a guest spot in 1998 on Legacy.

Collins Thought About Going Into Politics But Chose Acting

After that, he showed up in shows like Charmed, NYPD Blue, and 24. Oh, Collins also had a part in the movie Girl, Interrupted. Yet it was on Supernatural where Collins, starting in 2008, became a household name. He was just hired for a one-off shot but his character was a hit. He would become a series regular and hold that role for 12 seasons until the show’s end in 2020.

“I’d never done a show like Supernatural,” Collins told TV Line. “I really hadn’t watched the show, so I didn’t even know what the tone was, and I didn’t know what really was happening.”

For all of you NCIS fans, the show has been on hiatus from airing new episodes. That was due to the Winter Olympics but they are over now. New ones pick up on Monday, Feb. 21.