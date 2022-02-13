‘NCIS’: Gibbs Once Dealt With a Traumatic Memory Loss

Some longtime “NCIS” fans may have forgotten an interesting story arc on the popular drama series. Oddly enough, the storyline is all about Gibbs dealing with serious memory loss.

Mark Harmon also happens to be a memory to “NCIS” viewers. He starred as Gibbs in the CBS series for about 20 years before officially calling it quits at the beginning of this season. Now, we can’t help but look back on some of our favorite, or not so favorite, Gibbs moments over his 19 seasons.

During the early seasons, we really got a good sense of that original core group of agents and what their lives were like. During the two-part Season 3 finale called “Hiatus,” Gibbs goes through a particularly hard time.

The team is investigating a potential threat that an undercover informant warned would happen. An explosion ended up happening on a Marine Assault Ship. Sadly, Gibbs took a lot of serious damage from the attack and ended up in a coma. While he is off at the hospital, Gibbs’ team is trying to catch the attacker without their fearless leader.

This is perhaps one of the episodes in which we got closest to Gibbs and began to learn about the inner workings of his brain. This is because writers actually had viewers relive parts of his past while he was unconscious. We watch on as Gibbs has to live through the devastating loss of his wife and his daughter. These two losses greatly continue to impact Gibbs throughout his life. We also watch as he contemplates suicide and revenge over these two deaths.

We also catch a small glimpse at his life as a Marine and a near-death moment during Desert Storm before he eventually jostles himself awake. “It’s a coma he doesn’t want to come out of,” his doctor observes.

He’s awake, but he’s not able to remember anything beyond 1991 at first. When he sees his old mentor, Mike Franks, as well as his current teammate, Ziva David, things start to slowly come back into focus for him.

On top of memory loss and agonizing injuries, Gibbs’ body forced him to go down that very painful memory lane. It’s perhaps one of his character’s most heartbreaking moments ever.

Another Equally Heartwrenching Gibbs Moment on ‘NCIS’

We’ve gotten several glimpses into Gibbs’ heartbreaking past many times over the course of “NCIS.”

One of these episodes would be “The Arizona” from Season 17. This episode features prominent guest star Christopher Lloyd as a Navy vet. He is desperate to get buried with his fellow Pearl Harbor survivors, but there are issues with verifying his identity as a veteran.

In order to see if he’s telling the truth, Gibbs pushes the 95-year-old man to recall that terrifying day in 1941. It’s clear the man is telling the truth. It’s clear Gibbs knows this too, considering his unforgettable glassy eyes looking over at Lloyd’s character.

Gibbs ends up having an intimate heart-to-heart moment with Agent McGee regarding his time in Kuwait. “You come home, and you’re like half a person,” he tells McGee emotionally.