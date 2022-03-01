‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Get Ready for Pirates in Episode 15

“NCIS: Hawaii” has been a huge success as a spin-off for CBS. The show kicked off its latest season in September and now they are already through fourteen episodes in the latest season. Speaking of the latest season, Episode 15 will actually include pirates, so fans should prepare accordingly for this fascinating development.

The official synopsis for the episode reads, “Pirates” – As Jesse enjoys a day sailing with his daughter, Gracie (Chloe Csengery), pirates suddenly seize their yacht, take all the passengers hostage and attack Jesse, leaving it up to his team to quickly locate and rescue his daughter, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, March 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.”

So a lot will go on in this latest episode, as Jesse is going to get surprised by a team of his pirates along with his daughter. Viewers will have to tune in next week to learn what the end result will be.

Vanessa Lachey on “NCIS: Hawaii”

Lachey is a busy actress. Not only does she star in the CBS drama, but she also co-hosts the hit Netflix drama “Love Is Blind” as well. Still, she has adjusted well in her new drama on the network, even moving her family to Hawaii to do the program.

She told CBS News, “It’s an honor and I don’t take lightly. I’m excited, this is an evolving franchise and to be a part of it so incredible. They said they had trouble finding Jane Tennant during casting and I was actually on another CBS show, a comedy believe it or not. So talk about reversing the roles we got word on March 31st that comedy wasn’t moving forward and I ended up getting super sad and confused. Then I heard about NCIS: Hawaii and booked the job by mid April. I was surprised and my career took a complete left turn but I’m so glad things went the way they did. Now here we are and I’m living in Hawaii.”

Playing The Role of Jane Tennant

It all happened fast, but it worked for her in a major way. It also worked out because her first opportunity did not pan out, so she was able to pivot to a very different kind of path on “NCIS: Hawaii”.

She continued, “Oh gosh, well it’s an honor to play her. There are female in NCIS out there so I love this, you know starting to make it the norm. For qualities that I love, I love that she doesn’t take no for an answer. She will continue to strive for what she wants in a male dominated profession and at the same time, do it with grace. She’s a great mom too. She always, always has her kids in the front of her mind even when she’s at work.”

She is a leader and stands out in a male-dominated career as she points out. Still, she makes it work with her homelife, too. You can watch “NCIS: Hawaii” on CBS.