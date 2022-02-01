‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Is Season1, Episode 13 Airing Tonight?

Now that February is upon us, it’s time to gear up for the 2022 Bejing Winter Olympics. It’s an exciting event, for sure. However, it also means that some of our favorite primetime dramas, such as NCIS: Hawai’i are taking a hiatus until the games come to an end.

This news is certainly not the best news. Especially as NCIS: Hawai’i fans are geared up to follow the team following the show’s most recent heart-pounding two-episode Spies story arc. Furthermore, it will likely be a while before Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant and the team return to our televisions with new episodes. Not the best news for NCIS: Hawai’i fans, but this hiatus certainly makes sense programming-wise. CBS doesn’t want to compete against the 2022 Winter Olympic games. This competition could end with negative effects on the popular NCIS spin-off’s overall ratings.

With all of this in mind, when can we expect the NCIS: Hawai’i team to return to the airwaves? According to Matt & Jess, we can expect the team to hit the airwaves with new episodes by the end of the month on Monday, February 28.

Some Big Stories Facing the Hawai’i Crew

Now, with the small amount of information we have regarding the future of NCIS: Hawai’i so far this month, it’s not an easy task to predict what the team will be facing when they return in late February. However, like most Hawai’i episodes, the NCIS agents will likely face an enthralling case, working to solve a mystery. All while the team deals with their storylines focusing on their relationships in between investigations.

Among these personal storylines is the relationship between Yasmine Al-Bustami’s Lucy Terra and CIA agent Kate Whistler who is portrayed by Tori Anderson. Kate Whistler has lost Lucy’s trust. In a recent episode, we learn that when Whistler wasn’t entirely honest when arrived in Hawai’i, ultimately started a relationship with Kate. When she moved to the islands, she still had a girlfriend, Cara who is portrayed by Juliana Folk. Well, the couple never officially broke up. Kate reveals to Lucy that she felt the relationship would just fizzle after she relocated. However, Cara arrived in Hawai’i to visit Kate which leads to events shocking everyone involved.

‘NCIS’ Stars – and Fans – Love The Crossovers!

We do have to wait a few weeks before we see the Hawai’i team return to the airwaves. However, once they do return, it will be an exciting second half of the season! Among these exciting episodes in an NCIS/NCIS: Hawai’i episode scheduled to air in March.

Recently, NCIS star, Wilmer Valderrama shared a quick clip of himself while on the Hawai’i set filming the crossover episode. And, it is clear the actor is excited about not only the crossover event but also spending time on the gorgeous Hawai’ian islands.

“Hello, everyone,” the star says in the January Instagram post.

“I’m here in beautiful, gorgeous, absolutely beautiful, and spiritual Hawaii,” Valderrama reveals in the video message. “We are excited to be here representing NCIS. We are in the middle of shooting our NCIS crossover event with NCIS: Hawai’i.“

The crossover episode is scheduled to air Monday, March 28.