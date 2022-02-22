‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Reveals How the Show Will Cross Over

The new spin-off “NCIS: Hawai’i” finally gets a crossover with the flagship show next month in a two-part event.

“NCIS” and all the other CBS shows return next week now that the 2022 Winter Olympics have wrapped up this past weekend. We can’t wait to pick up with all our favorite agents again. It’s been a long hiatus, but fans are ready to jump back in with where the procedurals left off.

But now, CBS wants us to look even further ahead to a coming episode. On March 28, per Matt & Jess Carter, the flagship show and “NCIS: Hawai’i” will have a crossover event. The two normally air back to back on Monday nights, so the crossover should wrap up in that one week.

Check out the synopsis for the crossover below.

“NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) travel to Hawai’i to join forces with NCIS: Hawai’i, when Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) tells them there’s a lead on a witness with crucial evidence from an old case NCIS worked on. Tennant and team say aloha to Torres and Knight Monday, March 28, 9:00-11:00 PM.”

We’re not sure which case the synopsis refers to. But it’s gotta be important if they’re making a point to join forces with the Hawai’i branch. It’ll be interesting to see the two groups of agents interact, especially since Lachey is the first female lead on an “NCIS” show. Hopefully, Torres and Knight respond with the same respect that they’d give Gibbs in this situation.

Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant Under Pressure in New ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode

On Monday, Feb. 28, “NCIS: Hawai’i” returns from its month-long hiatus. When we left off with the gang, they’d just busted a Chinese spy-ring in a two-part episode. And it turned out that Jane Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) longtime friend and mentor, Maggie Shaw, was heavily involved in the ring.

Tennant spent a portion of the second episode interrogating Maggie to find out where her friend went wrong. Maggie easily confessed, telling her a story about how she betrayed Tennant and the others to protect her son. This didn’t quite excuse her actions, but it did help Tennant relate to Maggie since she’s a mother of two herself.

But now, Tennant herself is under fire from her superiors, as they try to figure out how Maggie deceived them all. The synopsis for the episode, which is titled “Broken,” reads, “While Jane is questioned following Maggie Shaw’s arrest, the rest of the team investigates a mysterious case of Marines with damaged ear canals from a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. Also, Ernie visits his friend, Dr. Tony Lee (Alec Mapa), to identify possible suspects who had access to his classified weapon.”

It sounds like an action-packed episode. So make sure you tune in next Monday at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.