‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Noah Mills on His Experience Working, Living in the ‘Middle of the Pacific Ocean’

We all can be jealous of this assignment. Noah Mills gets to spend his days near the Pacific as he co-stars on NCIS: Hawai’i.

That’s a great workplace environment. And Mills freely admits how fortunate he is to be on the show, which is in its rookie season. He told the hosts on The Talk all about it Monday afternoon as NCIS: Hawai’i returns from hiatus. Mills portrays Jesse Boone.

“It’s a huge change,” Mills said. “It’s in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, six hours from Los Angeles, like 10 to 11 hours from New York. But I’ve taken to it. I love the ocean, love surfing and we just have the most amazing cast and crew here.

“It’s sort of like a little bubble. Obviously, with everything going on in the world, there is something nice to being in a smaller, obviously bucolic, beautiful place to just do some work. Us as a cast and crew have felt really lucky to a) stay in production this whole time and b) to being here making 22 episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i in its inaugural season, so yea, I’m loving it.”

Here’s a fun fact on Mills. His first real acting job was on the second Sex and the City reunion movie in 2010. And he played one of the conquests of Samantha Jones. The two meet at Anthony and Stanford’s over-the-top wedding. Mills plays Anthony’s younger brother, Nicky. He had no issues having a fling with the far more experienced Samantha.

Now back to 2022. Let’s talk current NCIS: Hawai’i episode. The show, like most other network series, went on hiatus as NBC broadcast the Winter Olympics in Beijing. And just before the Olympic break, NCIS: Hawai’i ran a two-parter stretched out over two nights that definitely left fans wanting more. So it’s been a really long wait.

The last time we saw Jane Tennant, Jesse and the rest of the agents and analysts, they were busting up a Chinese spy ring targeting Chinese Americans in a two-part episode called “Spies.”

Tonight’s episode is called “Broken.” And it deals with the aftermath. Per CBS, here’s the NCIS: Hawai’i plot tease: “While Jane is questioned following Maggie Shaw’s arrest, the rest of the team investigates a mysterious case of Marines with damaged ear canals from a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. Also, Ernie visits his friend, Dr. Tony Lee (Alec Mapa), to identify possible suspects who had access to his classified weapon.”

NCIS: Hawai’i Spies 1 and Spies 2 focused on Jane’s long-time friendship with Maggie Shaw (Julie White). Jane (Vanessa Lachey) figured out that Jane, a CIA operative, likely was working with China. But the case against Maggie wasn’t a cut and dry kind of treason.

Years ago, the Chinese government arrested Maggie. They told her that her young son was dead. Then the government kicked her out of China. Years later, Maggie discovered China had lied to her after her now-adult son reached out to her. He and his father lived in shame, he told Maggie because she worked with the United States government. But Maggie could help him by providing info.

Clips from tonight’s NCIS: Hawai’i episode reveal that Jane gets grilled about what she might have accidentally told Maggie before realizing her friend worked as a double agent.