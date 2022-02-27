‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Getting Gang Back Together

Good news, “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans. The spin-off series starring Vanessa Lachey finally returns to our screens tomorrow night.

It’s been a long hiatus for most CBS shows. The network decided to air reruns throughout most of February due to the 2022 Winter Olympics airing on NBC. Rather than fight for viewers, CBS held off on airing new episodes until this upcoming week.

We first kick-off with the flagship show at 9 p.m. EST, before “NCIS: Hawai'” airs at 10 p.m. EST. Lachey already started celebrating the show’s return in a cute Instagram post earlier this weekend. The picture she posted features fellow cast members Alex Tarrant, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Noah Mills.

“Dream Team! The gang is BACK! Monday, Feb 28th with NEW episodes of @ncishawaiicbs on @cbstv 10/9c! If you need to catch up, check out @paramountplus so you can find out why I’m getting questioned! Episodes 12 & 13 will get you up to date!”

“NCIS: Hawai’i” Episodes 12 and 13 were part of a two-part event called “Spies.” While investigating a Chinese spy ring, Lachey’s character Jane Tennant realized her mentor, Maggie Shaw, was a double agent working for the ring. This caused Tennant to interrogate Shaw for the truth, which is that Shaw did all this to protect her son.

But now, Tennant is the one under investigation in tomorrow night’s episode. Titled “Broken,” the synopsis reads, “While Jane is questioned following Maggie Shaw’s arrest, the rest of the team investigates a mysterious case of Marines with damaged ear canals from a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. Also, Ernie visits his friend, Dr. Tony Lee (Alec Mapa), to identify possible suspects who had access to his classified weapon.”

Sounds like this episode will be on the emotional side of things. Though we’re sure it will still be chock-full of action too.

CBS Teases Crossover Event Between ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ and Flagship Show

While we can expect things to get back to normal on “NCIS: Hawai’i” this week, they won’t stay that way for long. Because just one month from now, on March 28, fans will get to see the spin-off’s first crossover episode.

CBS teased the upcoming crossover event earlier this week, per Matt & Jess Carter. They already revealed the synopsis for the episode as well as who we’ll see from “NCIS” visiting the team in Hawai’i.

“NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) travel to Hawai’i to join forces with NCIS: Hawai’i, when Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) tells them there’s a lead on a witness with crucial evidence from an old case NCIS worked on. Tennant and team say aloha to Torres and Knight Monday, March 28, 9:00-11:00 PM,” the synopsis reads.

Buckle up, “NCIS: Hawai’i” fans, for what promises to be an awesome crossover.