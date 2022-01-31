‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Has Adorable Reaction With Husband to Bengals’ Victory

“NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey celebrated the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC Championship win with her husband Nick Lachey yesterday.

Nick was born in Kentucky but was raised in Cincinnati for most of his life. Clearly, the Bengals going to the Super Bowl is a big moment for him. And Vanessa Lachey managed to capture his excitement on camera when the two FaceTimed.

The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star posted a video of her and Nick on Facetime to Instagram earlier today. The Guns N’ Roses song “Welcome to the Jungle” fittingly played in the background of the video, which you can see below.

“Daddy is in LA moving our home, I’m in Hawai’i with our babies and the Bengals are GOING TO THE SUPER-BOWL! Life is GOOD!” Vanessa Lachey captioned her post. “Thank You technology for this moment! Our firstborn got to watch with his Daddy thousands of miles away! WHO DEY! Let’s GOOOOOO! Welcome to the JUNGLE, Baby!”

Clearly, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star and her husband are raising their kids as Bengals fans. Nick also posted about the win on his own Instagram page. He took a video of himself as the Bengals kicker Evan McPherson lined up for the game-winning field goal. Unfortunately, Nick’s video cut out before we could see the crucial moment and his reaction.

“Alright, guys, Bengals in overtime AFC championship, about to kick what could be the game-winning field goal,” Nick said in the video. “To send my Bengals to a Super Bowl, [which] hasn’t happened since I was 16. Come on Evan! Here we go! Who dey!”

When Nick’s phone cut out before the big moment, he captioned the post, “Tried to capture a moment I’ll never forget…..but my phone had other plans.”

‘NCIS” Hawai’i” fans just finished watching a thrilling two-part episode directed by none other than LeVar Burton. But just when we’re eager for more of Jane Tennant and her team, CBS sends the show on a hiatus.

The network hasn’t specified when “NCIS: Hawai” will return. We know that they put the show on pause due to the Winter Olympics starting up this week. But now, TV bloggers Matt & Jess Carter believe the show could return on Feb. 28.

This is based on a Canadian promo for the show, but it also makes sense logistically. The 2022 Winter Olympics run from Friday, Feb. 4 until Sunday, Feb. 20. It would be too soon for the show to return on Monday, Feb. 21, so they could hold off a week so viewers have time to prepare. Until then, catch up on previous “NCIS: Hawai’i” episodes.