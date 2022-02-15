‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Shares Late Valentine’s Day Message to Couples Everywhere

“NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey shared a tongue-in-cheek Valentine’s Day message with all her followers last night.

Vanessa Lachey has been married to her husband Nick Lachey since July 15, 2011. They now have three kids together and are living in Hawai’i, where Vanessa shoots the new “NCIS” spin-off. Camden, their oldest child, is nine, while Brooklyn is seven and Phoenix is five.

Like many other couples, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star took to Instagram to wish her husband all the love. Although, Lachey’s post took a bit of a different turn when she told him the holiday was almost over.

“11:39, you have 21 minutes more minutes to still be my valentine,” Vanessa said in her video. She then panned the camera over to Nick, who said, “I only need two.”

Well then.

The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star softened the video with a caption saying, “To ALL the Lovers out there… and especially old married couples, Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s to makin it happen no matter what! And to My Love, Thank You for being YOU! My Forever Valentine!”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i Star Vanessa Lachey Sends Shoutout to Los Angeles Rams Player Andrew Whitworth

Going into the Super Bowl, “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick were hardcore rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the last few minutes of the game, creating a bittersweet feeling for Cincinnati fans everywhere.

But Lachey knew one Rams player, Andrew Whitworth, prior to his joining the LA team. We’re not sure what the connection is between the NFL player and “NCIS: Hawai’i” star, but she did acknowledge that he used to be a Bengal. And in her post, she congratulated him on his hard-fought victory over her team.

“Yesterday was bittersweet. Nick’s Cincinnati Bengals lost the Super Bowl… but… I want to congratulate and recognize this incredible man and his family! (Who started his NFL career as a Cincinnati Bengal!),” Lachey began in her caption.

“Wow @andrewwhitworth77! You are a divine force and the most deserving of this win. I have loved watching you and your family handle yourselves so Beautifully on and off the field,” Lachey continued. “@melissawhitworth77, you are a GEM! Your support for your husband and Love of family is something we should all strive for!”

The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star concluded her post by saying, “Today is Valentine’s Day and @nicklachey knows I Love him! Haha. So, I want to take this moment to tell y’all how much WE LOVE YOU & all you are doing! Congrats Super Bowl Champs!!! Can’t wait to squeeze you soon!!!”

It’s sweet that Lachey took the time to congratulate her friend and give some love to him (in addition to her husband). Whitworth responded kindly, commenting on the post, “Thanks, Vanessa! We love y’all too!”