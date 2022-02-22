NCIS: Hawai’i: Upcoming Episode Explores Aftermath of Jane Tennant Arresting Her Double Agent Mentor

NCIS: Hawai’i fans, you still need to wait another week for a new episode. But we promise, the premise of the new hour sounds like it’s worth all the wait.

NCIS: Hawai’i, like most of the major CBS primetime shows, went on hiatus as NBC broadcast the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The games ended Sunday with the Closing Ceremony, clearing up primetime. However, CBS is running Big Brother: Celebrity Edition in most of the prime-time slots through the Wednesday finale.

So that’s why you have to wait another week for more NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. The last we saw of Jane Tennant and the agents from the Pearl Harbor office, they were busting up a Chinese spy ring targeting Chinese Americans in a two-part episode called “Spies.”

The next episode, which is called “Broken,” deals with the aftermath. Per CBS, here’s the NCIS: Hawai’i plot tease: “While Jane is questioned following Maggie Shaw’s arrest, the rest of the team investigates a mysterious case of Marines with damaged ear canals from a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. Also, Ernie visits his friend, Dr. Tony Lee (Alec Mapa), to identify possible suspects who had access to his classified weapon.”

CBS Entertainment/CBS

Last NCIS: Hawai’i Episode Featured Jane Interrogating Maggie, Her Mentor

To refresh your memory, the NCIS: Hawai’i Spies 1 and Spies 2 focused on the back story of Jane’s long-time friendship with Maggie Shaw (Julie White). Jane (Vanessa Lachey) figured out that Jane, a long-time CIA operative, probably was working with China. And there was a lot of gray area involved. None of it was black and white treason.

Here’s why: Years ago, the Chinese government arrested Maggie. They told her that her son was dead. Then the government kicked her out of China. Years later, Maggie discovered China’s lie. That’s when she met her now adult son. He and his father lived in shame, he told her, because of Maggie’s work with the United States. But Maggie could help him by giving him information. Maggie said she thought she could control what she gave him, only telling him stuff that wasn’t so secret. That way she wasn’t being treasonous to her own country.

A key scene in this NCIS: Hawai’i episode involved Jane questioning Maggie. But basically, it was Maggie who did all the talking. She confessed to what she’d done. Her son escaped, although Sola, an agent from New Zealand, was on the same freighter leaving Hawaii.

As for the other plot details, it sounds like the NCIS: Hawai’i agents are investigating the real-life Havana syndrome. Since 2016, U.S. government officials, who are stationed overseas, have reported the sudden onset of symptoms related to a brain injury. The symptoms include confusion, memory loss and vertigo. The CIA, FBI and State Department all are working the theory that these officials, along with their family members, suffered symptoms caused by a mysterious weapon.