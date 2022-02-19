‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Return of ‘Love Is Blind’ With Stunning Beach Pic

When she’s not playing badass Jane Tennant on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” Vanessa Lachey also hosts Netflix’s reality dating show “Love Is Blind.”

The hit series captured millions of audiences back in 2020, right when the pandemic hit. It was the perfect at-home binge, a little slice of life and love when everyone was in lockdown. Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick soon became familiar faces as they shepherded contestants through each phase of the show.

The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star and her husband have been married for over 10 years now, and “Love Is Blind” capitalized on their relationship success to encourage the contestants. Mostly, Nick and Vanessa welcomed the shrinking pool of people to each new stage of the show.

The purpose of “Love Is Blind” is to see if you can fall in love with someone without focusing on their looks. Fifteen men and 15 women started off getting to know each other in these “pods,” where they couldn’t see each other. They talked for 10 days, spending hours learning about one another.

Eventually, some couples got engaged and met each other in person for the first time. Then they headed off to Mexico, where the week-long couples’ vacation began.

Enter the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star. Vanessa and Nick welcomed the contestants and then explained how they’d spend a week discovering their physical connection in Mexico. Then, the couples would move in together in new apartments in Chicago before getting married in under three weeks.

To promote the new episodes that dropped on Friday, Vanessa posted a picture of a gorgeous beach in Mexico near the resort they filmed at. She captioned the post, “Adios Mexico!!! Helloooo Chicago!!! Tomorrow NEW episodes of #LoveIsBlind are streaming on @netflix! Let’s see the couples go back to life… back to reality!”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Husband Nick

“Love Is Blind” coincidentally dropped right before the most romantic holiday of the year. And “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey didn’t pass up the opportunity to shower more love and affection on her husband, Nick.

Vanessa posted a sweet yet saucy Valentine’s Day post in honor of her and her husband’s love. We see her and Nick lying in bed in this video, when Vanessa says, “11:39, you have 21 minutes more minutes to still be my valentine.”

Nick replies, “I only need two.” And the sweet becomes saucy.

In her caption, the “NCIS: Hawai’i” star wrote, “To ALL the Lovers out there… and especially old married couples, Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s to makin it happen no matter what! And to My Love, Thank You for being YOU! My Forever Valentine!”