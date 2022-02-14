‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Shouts Out Los Angeles Rams Star Andrew Whitworth

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey just gave a post-Super Bowl shoutout to Los Angeles Rams star Andrew Whitworth.

Lachey sent an incredibly sweet message to Whitworth and his family over Instagram, congratulating him on his win.

“Yesterday was bittersweet. Nick’s Cincinnati Bengals lost the Super Bowl… but… I want to congratulate and recognize this incredible man and his family! (Who started his NFL career as a Cincinnati Bengal!) Wow @andrewwhitworth77! You are a divine force and the most deserving of this win. I have loved watching you and your family handle yourselves so Beautifully on and off the field,” Lachey Wrote

The NCIS: Hawai’i actress also gave a shoutout to Whitworth’s wife and family.

“@melissawhitworth77, you are a GEM! Your support for you husband and Love of family is something we should all strive for! Today is Valentine’s Day and @nicklachey knows I Love him! Haha. So, I want to take this moment to tell y’all how much WE LOVE YOU & all you are doing! Congrats Super Bowl Champs!!! Can’t wait to squeeze you soon!!!” she continued.

Andrew was quick to respond to Lachey, writing, “Thanks Vanessa! We love y’all too!”

The photo she shared was an adorable one of Whitworth and his family.

Last night, the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals, winning 23-20. It was quite the close game, but the team managed to get the edge on the Bengals. Vanessa Lachey and her husband, Nick, were amongst the millions of fans tuning in.

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Is Currently on a Hiatus. Here’s What to Expect When the Show Returns

After an action packed two-parter, NCIS: Hawai’i went on a pretty long hiatus. The show isn’t alone. Most shows have gone on a break while the 2022 Winter Olympic Games air. The Olympics are hard to compete with, and CBS has set up Olympics counterprogramming while NBC airs the games.

NCIS: Hawai’i will return on February 28th, 2022. The episode will pick up right where the last two-parter left off. Here’s the description of the episode, called Broken:

“While Jane is questioned following Maggie Shaw’s arrest, the rest of the team investigates a mysterious case of Marines with damaged ear canals from a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. Also, Ernie visits his friend, Dr. Tony Lee (Alec Mapa), to identify possible suspects who had access to his classified weapon,” it reads.

The show definitely left fans on a cliffhanger, so people are excited to see where the drama will go next. In the meantime, you can catch up on the season by going to Hulu or Paramount +.