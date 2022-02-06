‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Will Feature a Last Minute Appearance

Fans are being introduced to one NCIS: Hawai’i actor’s family in an upcoming episode. Keep reading to find out more!

Kian Talan is one of the stars of NCIS: Hawai’i. Playing the son of Special Agent Jane Tennant, the 26-year old actor appreciates the opportunities he is given. He is also thankful for his family, who recently came to visit their son on the island.

Over Christmas break, Talan’s family reunited in Hawaii. However, it became more than just a visit. The actor’s family members are playing background actors in an upcoming NCIS: Hawai’i episode.

When will fans get to see Talan’s family in action? Sources say that his parents will appear on the episode airing March 16, 2022. This is Episode 16 of the show’s first season.

The actor shares his parents’ reactions to being a part of the show with fans.

“They just play people who are walking around in the back but got they got to see the entire process of how we create these episodes and they’re like fangirling over Vanessa [Lachey] like, ‘Oh my God!'”

Is Talan Like His “NCIS: Hawai’i” Character?

Kian Talan cannot relate to his character sometimes. On “NCIS: Hawai’i,” Alex Tennant is the rebellious, moody son of Jane Tennant. Playing a teenager, he has a tendency to talk back to his mother, played by actress Vanessa Lachey. Talan says that it can be hard to put himself in his character’s shoes.

“You never really appreciate your parents until you’re older,” he says. “Now when I look at Alex and who he is now and it’s funny because I’m like, ‘stop giving your mum a hard time’. But then I have to own it and be like, ‘Okay, wait, what would I feeling if I was Alex in that situation?'”

All in all, the actor is happy to be close to his family in real life. He wants to make them proud.

“So it was great just to have them for this episode. They were so funny and so cute. I’ve never seen my brother so proud of me which was a really good feeling.”

Is The Show on Hiatus?

Unfortunately, the NCIS spinoff is on hiatus. CBS is not planning on releasing new episodes of the series until February 28.

Why is this the case? It is likely due to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics that are currently being broadcast. The network wants to maintain the show’s ratings and wait until the games are over. That way, fans will place more attention on NCIS: Hawai’i. The next episode will mark episode 14 of the season. We cannot wait to watch it then!