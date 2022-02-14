‘NCIS’: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Meredith’s Return

NCIS has undergone a lot of cast departures over the years, so fans are excited to see a familiar face in Meredith Eaton. Here’s what you need to know about the actress’s return:

Meredith Eaton made multiple guest appearances earlier on in the show as immunologist Dr. Carol Wilson. But this is the first time Eaton will be on in a while. The character is a gem and an old friend of Abby Scuito. Abby Scuito is no longer with the team, but it’ll still be exciting to see Carol.

During her time on the show, the stakes are going to be incredibly high for Carol. She’s going to have to work incredibly hard to save the lives of both Jimmy Palmer and Kasie after they get exposed to a deadly biotoxin. So… definitely not just a friendly little check-in.

It looks like NCIS is really going to capitalize on Eaton returning, and the upcoming 13th episode, The Helpers. The episode was written by Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer on the hit show.

‘NCIS’ Will also Give Fans a Look at Jimmy’s Relationship with his Daughter

Meredith Eaton reprising her NCIS role as Dr. Carol Wilson is exciting on its own, but Jimmy Palmer’s daughter, Victoria, is going to be a huge part of the episode. Fans haven’t seen her much at all, and now she’s all grown up.

Jimmy Palmer has really struggled in his family life. Both he and Victoria lost Victoria’s Mother, Breena. We’ll probably get more insight into how Victoria has coped with that loss.

Also, you may notice when watching the episode that Victoria seems a bit older looking. She’s technically supposed to be seven, but the actress who plays her is definitely a bit older. Her real age is still seven, but they couldn’t get an actor closer in age to play her because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Technically, she’d be 7. But she will play a bit older than that due to age restrictions while filming during Covid. Plus we found a wonderful young actress. — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) February 10, 2022

Younger performers on set have a lot of restrictions in place to keep them safe, so it’s incredibly hard to cast them and adhere to protocol right now. Therefore, Victoria is going to look a bit older in the episode.

Regardless, NCIS fans are hoping to see more of her. We’ve been hearing so much about her and her life off screen, so seeing her and Palmer together like this is a huge treat. These personal episodes that really take a deep dive into one character are always fun. And the fact that Brian Dietzen wrote the episode himself bodes very well.

NCIS as well as its spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles, are on a break while the 2022 Winter Olympic Games air. You can catch the next episode when NCIS returns on February 28th.