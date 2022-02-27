‘NCIS’: Here’s How Many Episodes Appeared in Season 19

A number of interruptions, due to COVID-19, major cast departures, and an onslaught of transitions, within the “NCIS” universe have made the future of the series, and even just this season, uncertain. Typically, every season of “NCIS” features a hefty total of about 23 episodes depending on the storyline. However, last year, such was not the case. Pandemic regulations made season 18 the shortest in the series’ history. Now, we head farther into season 19. And we’re wondering just how many episodes in total are left this season.

Always quick to offer updates, “NCIS” actor Brian Dietzen shared with TVLine some clues regarding season 19’s future.

The “NCIS” star further shared with the outlet, “you’re going to see this team coalesce even more and come together even more.”

Dietzen didn’t expand on those details, but he promised there were a lot of big, exciting plans in store. However, he concluded, “I can’t report on them because I plain don’t know yet!”

Additionally, as per CarterMatt, Dietzen currently believes there are 21 episodes this season. Compared to season 18’s bare 16 episodes, it definitely gives Outsiders an incentive to keep watching.

“A lot of it is a bit of a mystery,” the “NCIS” star said. He continued, “our writers right now are breaking the last couple of episodes.”

Considering the ongoing interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Winter Olympics, and additional frequent hiatuses, we can’t be certain. However, 21 episodes is still a pretty heavy season and we can’t wait to see what comes next.

Monday’s ‘NCIS’ Episode is Already Seeing Praise

After another month-long hiatus, “NCIS” returns Monday with an all-new episode. And with it, actor Wilmer Valderrama, known for his role as Special Agent Nick Torres, revealed the new plotline will sadden our hearts. Cowritten by actor Brian Dietzen himself, the new episode, entitled “The Helpers,” is already seeing major praise. And it hasn’t even aired yet.

Regardless, one critic wrote, after viewing the new episode ahead of its premiere, “Monday’s [‘NCIS’], cowritten by [Brian Dietzen], is so, so good and very emotional.” The TV Insider writer, Meredith Jacobs, concluded, “Probably the best episode of the season.”

That’s high praise for actor Brian Dietzen, especially following the chaos and uncertainty surrounding the early half of “NCIS’s” 19th season.

As we would expect, Brian Dietzen, always quick to support his colleagues and coworkers, responded with, “Thank you so much for saying so Meredith! I’m so [glad] you liked it so much!”

Considering the writer’s high praise for Dietzen’s writing, we’ll provide you the most prevalent previews regarding Monday night’s episode.

The “NCIS” episode’s description reads, “While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad.”

Preview images promise “NCIS” fans a super intense episode. Tune in Monday night at 9 p.m. EST to see how the team fairs.