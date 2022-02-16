‘NCIS’: Here’s Where You Recognize Caitlin Todd From

“NCIS” fans were devastated by the death of Caitlin Todd back in Season 2 of the hit series. But since then, star Sasha Alexander has starred in several hits herself.

Todd’s murder during Season 2 left a huge impact on her NCIS team members. It even caused Alexander to return to the show for flashbacks and ghostly appearances. But once her character truly died in Season 2, Alexander landed several huge roles that only boosted her career.

Alexander ended her major “NCIS” run in 2005. But even before that, you might’ve recognized her from her 20 episode appearance in “Dawson’s Creek” as Gretchen Witter. According to Looper, Gretchen is the older sister of Pacey who moves back home from college. She eventually starts up a romantic relationship with Dawson.

After that, Alexander starred in sporadic episodes of popular TV series and films like “Mission Impossible III.” But her next big hit came in 2010 when she landed one of the titular roles on “Rizzoli & Isles.” Co-starring alongside Angie Harmon, Alexander played Dr. Maura Isles, a medical examiner in Boston. She teams up with Jane Rizzoli (Harmon), a homicide police detective, to solve various crimes. The show ran from 2010 to 2016.

Right at the end of her run on “Rizzoli & Isles,” the “NCIS” star also made an appearance in “Shameless” for 11 episodes. She played Helene Runyon, one of Lip’s (Jeremy Allen White) professors. Eventually, the two have an affair, but Lip’s ex-girlfriend sends out nude photos of Helene, which make their way to her bosses. Helene cuts off the affair with Lip as well as all contact with him.

Since then, Alexander has mostly appeared in one or two episodes stints on various shows. You might’ve seen her in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “FBI.”

‘NCIS: Sydney,’ International Spin-Off, coming to Paramount Plus 2023

Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that “NCIS” would spawn yet another spin-off series in the near future. Only this time, it’ll take viewers overseas in the first-ever international reiteration of the show.

“NCIS: Sydney” will shoot in Australia, featuring local stories and casting Australian actors and producers. NAtive Shane Brennan, who worked on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” will take the helm as showrunner. The series will be available in the U.S. as well as in Australia on Paramount Plus.

According to TV Tonight, Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey spoke in a statement about the new show.

“We are thrilled to welcome the inaugural international series of NCIS to Australian shores,” McGarvey said.“It is such a privilege to be able to continue the legacy of such a wonderful show and incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations. We can’t wait to get production underway.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the Australian spin-off.