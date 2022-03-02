‘NCIS’: Here’s Where You Recognize Emily Fornell From

“NCIS” has been one of the most successful shows of its time. It has run for over two decades now on CBS, with Mark Harmon recently leaving the show after close to a decade himself leading the program. However, the show was placed in good hands with legendary actor Gary Cole replacing him. Because the program has been around for as long as it has, that means a lot of folks have had to appear over the years. One of those folks was the Emily Fornell character, played by Juliette Angelo, who starred in two different episodes. If you’re wondering where you recognize Emily Fornell from, here is your answer.

Indeed, Angelo later appeared in a multitude of big-time shows. She has appeared on “Mad Men”, “Shameless”, and “11.22.63” since moving on from “NCIS”.

Mark Harmon’s Wife Appears on ‘NCIS’

Pam Dawber finally guest-starred on “NCIS” before it was too late and Harmon left the show. It took a long time, but it finally happened late in his run on the CBS broadcast.

She told EW, “The show has been on for a hundred years, and they have come at me a few times. Either I just didn’t want to do it or I didn’t appreciate what it was they wanted me to do. Or it was near Christmas and it was like, “I can’t do this. I’ve got my parents coming into town.” I just haven’t been interested in, you know, chasing the business. At this age, that’s what you do. You’d have to really want it. I just don’t want to put myself out anymore.”

It had to be the right kind of part for her. There were also always other reasons for it not being able to work out.

She concluded, “You know the old song, “I haven’t got time for the pain.” Then I guess they had created this character Marcie. Mark didn’t tell me about it. Suddenly I have an email from my agent and I was like, “Oh, poor Harry, my poor agent, here we go again. I’m going to turn him down.” And he goes, “Well, you might want to read this.” I guess they were running names for who they could bring in for it and Mark said, “You should be talking to my wife about this character.” The character is so good. I just fell in love with what they wrote. And then I had anxiety like, “Oh my God, am I going to do this?”

That’s how it all worked out. They finally found the right part for her after all that time and worked out for both her and Mark. You can watch all the new episodes of “NCIS” on CBS.