‘NCIS’: Is Diona Reasonover’s Kasie Leaving?

Actress Diona Reasonover has been playing Kasie on NCIS for a bit. She’s quite popular on the show and with fans. But is she leaving?

While it might be a surprise if she did, we believe that Reasonover will be part of the NCIS cast for a long time to come. Let’s get some info about this, though, from Looper.

Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines has been having a tough go of it lately in the storylines. Last Monday’s episode The Helpers saw Kasie almost kissing the team goodbye.

‘NCIS’ Character Almost Didn’t Survive Recent Episode

Why? She was on the verge of not renewing her contract before being exposed to a deadly toxin with a 100% fatality rate. It was a bleak picture for the NCIS actress on the show.

Would she make it through OK? Yes. Kasie got an antidote just in time so she’s still around and working in the lab. Upon doing this, her desire to leave the team went away. We believe this just might be the turning point for the character. There are still other episodes ahead in this season. So, we will have to wait and see NCIS fans.

The show itself will be back next week on Monday nights. It is now on CBS at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. It’s been the lead-in for a spinoff this season in NCIS: Hawai’i.

Show Is Still Going Strong Despite Change In Nights, Timeslot

Now, NCIS debuted on CBS back in 2003. It’s right now in Season 19 and kicking butt. Ratings remain pretty strong but not like earlier seasons, too. It had been a staple of the Tuesday night lineup on CBS before the change in nights and timeslot.

Reasonover was called in to audition after knee surgery. She auditioned for the Kasie part while on crutches. Pretty brave actress right there.

The actress knew that going into the role was going to be a lot of pressure. She was taking over a spot left open by Pauley Perrette.

“I was really worried coming into a show that was already established,” Reasonover told TV Insider in a 2018 interview. “People know [the series] and people love it. To be coming in as the new person in this dynamic is really hard.”

But the actress was able to get a role in the CBS Diversity Showcase. Reasonover said this was a way for her to get on NCIS in the role. The actress did say that writers of the showcase brought in new material each day.

“The showcase was about putting up a lot of sketches, and maybe you didn’t exactly know how the sketch was going to work,” Reasonover said in an interview with Newsweek.