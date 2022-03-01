‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Clip With Brian Dietzen Ahead of Episode He Wrote

NCIS star Katrina Law did her best Jess Knight impersonation to show fellow co-star Brian Dietzen some love and hype tonight’s new episode.

If you’re an avid NCIS fan, you know Jess is known for how well she can interrogate someone. So she conducted a playful Q and A with Dietzen and posted the reel on Instagram. Dietzen portrays Dr. Jimmy Palmer. And he also co-wrote tonight’s new episode.

Let’s go to the Jess quizzes Jimmy vignette.

Jess: “How many layers are you wearing?”

Jimmy: “17”

“How hot is it?”

“104”

And now for the case-solving back-breaker of a question. “Does Jimmy sweat?”

“Jimmy doesn’t sweat.”

There you have it. That’s some nice inside info for your NCIS viewing pleasure. Check out the video and then we’ll tell you more about tonight’s “The Helpers.”

Law Isn’t Only NCIS Cast Member to Compliment Dietzen

Law introduced the video with the caption: “Tonight’s BRAND NEW EPISODE of NCIS was written by our very own Brian Dietzen !!!! It’s a beautiful episode filled with heart and soul. So proud of you, Brian!!!”

Other cast members have made similar observations. Sean Murray (McGee) and Wilmer Valderrama (Torres) gushed over Torres last week. Valderrama said: “This is a big tribute to Brian Dietzen, he worked really hard in this episode. I think you guys are gonna be blown away by how beautiful his words are gonna play.”

The Dietzen episode represents the first new NCIS offering since Jan. 24. CBS put its major shows on the shelf as NBC broadcast the Winter Olympics from Beijing.

The NCIS cast filmed “The Helpers” right after Thanksgiving. And here’s the plot synopsis. “While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad.”

What’s So Special About Episode? Lots of Stuff

Eaton, a fan favorite, is making her return to NCIS for the first time since 2013. She plays Carol Wilson, a friend of Abby’s who is an expert on infectious diseases. It’s her fourth appearance on NCIS. Her first three were from 2009-13. Eaton also played Carol on an hour of NCIS: New Orleans.

The episode also features Victoria, Jimmy’s daughter. Victoria got a shout out earlier this year when Jimmy found out Gibbs donated to her college fund. Jimmy and his wife, Breena, had Victoria in 2015. She’s named after Ducky’s mother. But Victoria hasn’t appeared on screen since 2015. Michelle Pierce, who played Breena, is listed in tonight’s cast. But we’re not clear if it’s old footage. Preview photos show Jimmy collapsed on the floor, so maybe Breena comes to him in a dream.

The NCIS episode also will be dealing with what’s happening with Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). If you caught “Fight or Flight,” you know that Torres is in a dark place. He’s depressed, paranoid and feeling abandoned by Gibbs, a mentor/father figure.

If you’d like to do some NCIS catchup, check out the Outsider recap from the last new episode, “Fight or Flight,” here.