‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Alum Renee Felice Smith Hits the Slopes in New Photo

NCIS: Los Angeles alum Renee Felice Smith recently shared an adorable photo of her and her friends hitting the slopes.

Renee Felice Smith thoroughly enjoys time away from the camera. By scrolling through her Instagram feed, you’ll see that she’s living her life to the fullest. From 6 a.m. sunrise pictures to hitting the ski slopes with her friends, she proves to her followers that she’s certainly loving life. Her most recent picture is with her closest friends on a ski trip. They all look like they’re enjoying themselves and each other’s company. Sometimes all a person really needs is good friends and fun times outdoors.

In the caption of her post, Smith wrote a very simple caption. And if you go through her account, you’ll see that she’s all about short and sweet descriptions.

“gang’s all here! #gottheshot #hadto #luckysnap.”

Check out the gang’s friendly smiles here:

Clearly, I’m not the only one who thinks Smith and the gang are having a great time. A few NCIS: Los Angeles fans are thinking the same thing as well.

“Got the shot and got the memories,” one user said.

Then, another Instagram user simply added, “Sweet stuff kiddos!!”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Alum Renee Felice Smith Reveals What Her Life is Like After the Show

Last month, Renee Felice Smith sat down with a news outlet to discuss why she left NCIS: Los Angeles. From 2010 to 2021, Smith decided that she wanted to explore other opportunities in the entertainment world. It’s hard leaving something you’re so familiar with, but it’s good to start something new.

She told TV Line that she has been ready to begin her next adventure for a while now.

“I think that I’ve been ready for my next chapter for a while now, in whatever form it will take,” Smith said. “But it’s surely to be centered around storytelling. I hesitate to be part of the ‘cliché actress’ calling herself a storyteller, but I really am one. I’m a writer. I’m a director.”

The former NCIS: Los Angeles star also revealed that she’s an author. One of her first books was a children’s book inspired by her childhood puppy.

Writing stories has always been a passion of Smith’s and she said she wants to continue writing stories for the public.

“I want to tell compelling stories, poignant stories that offer an escape and chance of reflection for the viewer,” she told TV Line. So, that’s where my focus is.”

At the end of her interview, she took a moment to thank her fans for everything during the show.

“Ultimately, I could say something profound but I just want to say thank you,” she said honestly. “Thank you for respecting Nell. Thank you for embracing Nell, and for embracing her intelligence.”