‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Poses With Boomer Esiason Ahead of ‘Super Bowls Greatest Commercials’ Special

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah posed with NFL commentator Boomer Esiason for an Instagram photo before their Tuesday night Super Bowl commercial show on CBS.

Ruah, 38, and the former Bengals quarterback co-star presented the top 10 all-time Super Bowl commercials. CBS said viewers could vote on the “ultimate” winner in a press release during the show.

Ruah Has Fun With Super Bowl Commercial Show Post

The actress joked about the pair’s smiles in the Instagram photo, saying”

Just a lot of teeth smiling into the near future that is tonight!”

She also posted some comments in Spanish for her bilingual fans. CBS posted on Daniela Ruah’s account that it was “So so so so so excited” for the show.

The 60-year-old Esiason also posted about the show on his Twitter account. Albeit, there was less enthusiasm from his followers.

Daniela Ruah mentioned that Entertainment Tonight anchor Kevin Frazier would be in the special in a preview clip for the show. The same post has a clip of Daniela Ruah and Esiason in some blooper moments. The duo has worked on other Super Bowl specials over the years.

Viewers also got a sneak peek of the upcoming Super Bowl commercials. The show also aired on Paramount+ and FuboTV.

NBC will broadcast Super Bowl LVI is in Los Angeles this Sunday.

What’s The Best Super Bowl Commercial Ever?

I guess it depends on how old you are. Many “best of” lists vary in their responses.

Athlon Sports put together a list with the Coca-Cola commercial with “Mean” Joe Greene from the 1980’s Super Bowl XIV. The commercial, however, famously debuted during an October 1979 Monday Night Football game. In it, Greene tosses actor Tommy Okon his football jersey. Another Super Bowl list creator with Stadium talk also listed the commercial as the best.

Another website, Pure Wow, put in the famous 1984 Apple commercial with a woman throwing a hammer and breaking a screen to show how the company’s computer was different. Hollywood director Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking commercial was a Monday morning cooler talker back then. The Greene commercial came in at No. 6 on their list.

You’re telling me that these commercials were better than Betty White’s Snickers commercial and the Budweiser Frogs on a log? Come on, people.

Daniela Ruah Still Going Strong on NCIS: LA

The Portuguese-American is still working hard on the CBS show.

Junior Field Special Agent (NCIS)/Special Agent (NCIS) Kensi Blye has appeared in 289 episodes on the 13-year running show.

She’s also a mom of two with her husband, David Paul Olsen. Olsen is the brother of NCIS: LA co-star Eric Christian Olsen.

Daniela Ruah’s show airs on Sunday nights and stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, and her brother-in-law Olsen.