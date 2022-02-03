‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Recaps Filming With Boomer Esiason Ahead of the Super Bowl

It’s that time of year again! The Super Bowl is right around the corner and the commercials are starting to trickle out. And like NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah is getting ready for a special of her own.

Recently, Ruah shared an Instagram video that highlights her Super Bowl commercial with sports analyst Boomer Esiason. Esiason is a retired NFL quarterback who played for 14 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. So, we know who he’s rooting for this year.

While watching the video, Ruah gives us a behind-the-scenes look at them getting ready for the big day. It begins with Ruah hopping in her car to drive to the stadium in Los Angeles. Once she arrives at the stadium, she gives us an inside look at the empty arena where Super Bowl LVI is taking place. Then, she holds up the former Bengals quarterback who is also her commercial mate’s jersey.

As soon as her hair and makeup is finished, it’s showtime! Esiason and Ruah are off to create some magic for the fans this year. You can check it out below.

In the caption of the post, Ruah wrote, “About last night….SUPER BOWL GREATEST COMMERCIALS.”

Towards the end of the video, Ruah is all glamoured up and ready to shoot the commercial. And she looks absolutely gorgeous! Clearly, I’m not the only one who thinks that because actress and TV host, Catarina Furtado couldn’t agree more.

“Minha sexy girl,” Furtado said.

Don’t go anywhere just yet because this isn’t the only sneak peek Ruah has revealed.

Daniela Ruah Reveals Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: All-Time Classics

I told you there’s more where that came from! On January 20, Daniela Ruah finally revealed the news that we’ve all been waiting for. Fans look forward to this moment every year.

On Tuesday, February 8, CBS is airing the greatest commercials of all time. And Ruah cannot wait any longer to partner with Esiason again. Now, this post is a little different from the last, but the two icons are reuniting once again. However, they’re rooting for opposite teams.

In the caption of the post, Ruah said, “Here we go again!! Boomer & I will be celebrating the all time classic super bowl commercials this year! Join us Feb 8th on @cbstv for more horsing around… and of course @kevinfrazier will be completing this magnificent trio. Every year we have SO much fun … here are some takes that didn’t make the final cuts…”

Be sure to watch Ruah’s bubbly personality and crazy dance moves in the video. They even had Esiason amused.