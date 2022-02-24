‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares Pic of Flawless Dance Move After Sharing Her Story

Maybe Daniela Ruah can incorporate her dance moves in an upcoming NCIS: Los Angeles. The actress can still show off beautiful lines.

Ruah posted a snap of herself celebrating an interview for a podcast. She looked like a prima ballerina in the photo, which she captioned: “My interview with Boss Move Series is out now! Titled “Cultivating your Planted Roots to Thrive” where I share a little about my journey and the lessons I live by, to keep thriving.”

You can check out the interview here.

Ruah plays fan-favorite Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles. She kicks butt as an agent. And this season, she’s also trying to be a mom. Kensi and her husband, Deeks, are trying to adopt a child this season. The two even decided to be foster parents. Fans should know soon whether they’ll expand their family.

But long before Ruah got the role of Kensi, she was a brilliant dancer. In fact, she studied dance most of her life. She started dancing when she was 5. That was back when her family moved from Boston to Portugal. She majored in dance when she studied at London Metropolitan University.

Two years before she earned a career-defining role on NCIS: Los Angeles, Ruah won Danca Comigo, which is Portugal’s version of Dancing with the Stars. She already had quite the profile in Portugal, considering she’d starred on soap operas there since she was 16.

CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles already used her dancing skills once in an episode. That was back for an episode in April 2017, for From Havana with Love. Kensi went undercover as the team investigated a defense contractor and whether was selling Navy secrets. The defense contractor’s husband works at a Cuban-themed nightclub.

Kensi pretended to be a pro dancer at the club to do surveillance on who was coming and going. Deeks worked undercover at the club, too, but as the bathroom attendant.

“It was one of the most fun times I had shooting an episode,” Ruah told Parade in a 2017 interview. “I get to dance, I get to fight and I get to do some comedy.”

Meanwhile, Ruah is getting back to her Portuguese roots in a couple of months. She’s co-hosting the International Portuguese Music Awards on April 23. It’ll take place in Providence.

Ruah and the rest of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast got back to work earlier this month to film the rest of season 13. The show took a lengthy hiatus between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. The show came back for two episodes, then was pulled because of the NFL playoffs and then the Winter Olympics.

However, it’s coming back this Sunday with a new episode that initially was scheduled for Jan. 23. You can check out the Outsider preview here.