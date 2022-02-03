‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Looks Back on His Characters Through the Years

Call this reason number gazillion for why we love NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen.

The actor posted a video on his Instagram page. That’s nothing unusual. But the content was hilarious as it clicked through all the characters Olsen played in his acting career.

It probably was the clever caption that sealed it. Read on from this NCIS: Los Angeles star.

“1. Sorry I’m late to the party but in all fairness I didn’t know there was a party. Nobody called me.

2. This is visual proof I didn’t hit puberty until 32

3. My mom might have been right about getting that haircut sooner.

4. Just for reference when I played Austin in Not Another Teen Movie, Harry Styles was like 6

5. Thank you to (groups) Eric Christian Olsen fans and (NCIS: LA Custom Funko POPs!) for this archeological dig through the vast World Wide Web and wonderful trip down memory lane!”

You Already Know Olsen’s Character on NCIS: Los Angeles

As any NCIS: Los Angeles fan worth his/her salt knows, Olsen portrays Marty Deeks. He’s the lawyer-turned-cop-turned-agent on the show. He’s also part of the show’s super couple with Daniela Ruah’s Kensi Blye. Olsen has been part of the cast since the second season.

According to IMDb, Olsen’s first acting role was in Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. The clip even shows his character from the prequel movie, Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd. Yes, he played Lloyd Christmas.

But as we all know, Olsen is most known for his NCIS: Los Angeles role. He’s got 267 episodes in the books.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Series Is On Hiatus Until End of February

The last time we saw Deeks, Kensi, Sam, Callen, Kilbride, Rountree and Fatima was about a month ago. The NFL playoffs forced the series into an early hiatus. It’ll stay there until the end of February, once the Winter Olympics finish their run in Beijing.

The last new episode was Land of Wolves, which aired on Jan. 9. And Deeks, along with Kensi, played a significant role in the emotional episode.

Kensi was in Mexico on an undercover assignment. We’re not sure of the details of what she was doing, only that she was gathering information about coyotes who transport immigrants across the border into the United States. And Kensi’s assignment definitely was dangerous. The episode opened with gunfire along a remote part of the California border with Mexico. Five people died. But Kensi wasn’t among the five. But where was she?

Kilbride sent Deeks and Sam (LL Cool J) to the location where authorities discovered the bodies. We see Kensi fleeing with a young woman who we later learned is Rosa. She’s also an orphan. A militia group kidnapped Kensi and Rosa. But Sam and Deeks, with the help of Fatima (Medalion Rahimi), arrive in time to help rescue the two women. It’s the same militia group from an NCIS: Los Angeles episode earlier in season 13.

So what’s next for Deeks? He and Kensi decided to add a foster child to their family. It could be Rosa.

The next two NCIS: Los Angeles episodes are in the can and ready for viewing. They’re called Under the Influence and Where Loyalties Lie. You can check out Outsider coverage previewing the two episodes here and here.